How Much Was The Queen Worth When She Died?

BBC has sadly announced the death of Queen Elizabeth II at 96 years old on September 8. An official statement from the British royal family said, "The queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon."

Throughout her 70 year tenure, the queen was one of the most visible and beloved monarchs in modern history. Born in 1926, she assumed the throne in 1952 at just 25 years old, holding onto the title until her death. In 2022, the queen eventually became the first British monarch to commemorate the Platinum Jubilee, the 70th anniversary of her reign. She was the longest-living and reigning British monarch at the time of her death, as well as one of the longest-reigning in world history.

In addition to reigning over the Commonwealth, which also includes Canada, Australia, India, and South Africa, Queen Elizabeth II served as the matriarch of her own family. Amid recent scandals including her son Prince Andrew, as well as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's contentious move to the U.S., the queen remained the face of the British royal family and maintained strong public approval throughout her later years. Given her queenly duties and what she represents to the United Kingdom as a whole, one might be curious to know just how much she was worth when she died.