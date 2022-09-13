William's Contrasting Treatment Of Catherine Vs Meghan And Harry Is Starting To Become Clear

After years of tension, the reunion of Prince William and Prince Harry and their wives certainly took royal fans by surprise — but now, many have turned their attention to the differences in each couples' dynamic.

In the wake of the unexpected joint engagement, experts have weighed in on Meghan Markle's perceived awkwardness during the reunion. However, it seems that wasn't the only awkward vibe people picked up on. So, what's got everyone talking? Well, as the couples returned to their vehicle after greeting well-wishers outside Windsor Castle, Prince Harry opened the door for his wife. However, Prince William — who, according to Hello!, drove both couples to the engagement himself — did not do the same for Kate Middleton. Suffice it to say, many were not amused, and some even complained that it was a disrespectful move on the new Prince of Wales' part.

One Twitter user wrote, "William left poor Kate to fend for herself. N shes so use to tht ill treatment its sad [sic]." Another bemoaned, "William can't even open a door for this wife? Goodness me." In comparison, Prince Harry was lauded for his sweet gesture. "Harry is such a gentleman making sure he opens the door for his wife and she's in the car safely," wrote one fan. Whether or not Prince William intended to slight his wife, (though we're going to bank on that being a no), the difference in dynamic is a stark one. However, we can't help but wonder ... is there a reason for it?