Emily Ratajkowski Drops Sneaky Reaction To Pete Davidson Dating Rumors
After Pete Davidson's romance with Kim Kardashian ended, his reentry into the dating scene sparked loads of social media speculation about who he would date next. One Twitter user predicted that Davidson would be doing some extreme speed-dating, writing, "You either date Pete Davidson or have a baby with Nick Cannon. Those are the only two life paths for women." However, most people assumed Davidson would continue his trend of dating celebrities — his other past partners include Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley, Kaia Gerber, and Phoebe Dynevor, per Page Six.
Among Twitter matchmakers, some of the most popular suggestions for Davidson's next love connection are women who have gone through high-profile splits, including Shakira, Gisele Bündchen, and Kanye West's ex Julia Fox. But when Nicki Swift asked readers who Davidson should date next, Miley Cyrus handily beat Emily Ratajkowski, who filed for divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard in September 2022, per TMZ. However, it's Ratajkowski who has reportedly captured Davidson's heart.
According to Us Weekly, mutual friends helped make the love connection. One source said, "Pete and Emily have been talking for a couple months now." The insider also dished that the pair hit it off pretty quickly, saying, "Pete makes Emily laugh and he loves how intelligent she is." Neither half of the rumored couple would confirm the romance report when People reached out to their representatives, but in November 2022, Ratajkowski addressed the gossip in a cheeky way.
Emily Ratajkowski 'likes' another woman's bid for Pete Davidson's affection
On November 14, 2022, legendary soul singer Dionne Warwick made a bold declaration on Twitter. "I will be dating Pete Davidson next," she wrote, adding a status that read, "Tweeting it into existence." Retweets and likes aren't always endorsements, but Emily Ratajkowski showed Warwick some love by clicking the heart on her tweet.
Ratajkowski wasn't the only celeb who reacted to the beloved Twitter icon's relationship goal. "I hardly think he could keep up with you, Dionne," wrote "Wonder Woman" star Lynda Carter. But Warwick might still face some stiff competition if the rumors about Ratajkowski and Davidson prove to be untrue. On "The Drew Barrymore Show," Martha Stewart revealed that she's open to dating Davidson, saying she actually believes it's a good thing that the comedian has such a prolific dating history.
As for how Ratajkowski feels about Davidson, the topic came up when she appeared on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" in 2021. She recalled meeting Davidson when they did a photoshoot together, and Meyers showed viewers the results of their collab. A smiling Davidson was posing with a fish while Ratajkowski held a rod and reel and pretended to hook another one from an open sewer. Davidson seemingly left a good impression on the model, who said, "He seems super charming. He's vulnerable, he's lovely, his fingernail polish is awesome." In other words, he's a great catch.