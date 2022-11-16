Emily Ratajkowski Drops Sneaky Reaction To Pete Davidson Dating Rumors

On November 14, 2022, legendary soul singer Dionne Warwick made a bold declaration on Twitter. "I will be dating Pete Davidson next," she wrote, adding a status that read, "Tweeting it into existence." Retweets and likes aren't always endorsements, but Emily Ratajkowski showed Warwick some love by clicking the heart on her tweet.

Ratajkowski wasn't the only celeb who reacted to the beloved Twitter icon's relationship goal. "I hardly think he could keep up with you, Dionne," wrote "Wonder Woman" star Lynda Carter. But Warwick might still face some stiff competition if the rumors about Ratajkowski and Davidson prove to be untrue. On "The Drew Barrymore Show," Martha Stewart revealed that she's open to dating Davidson, saying she actually believes it's a good thing that the comedian has such a prolific dating history.

As for how Ratajkowski feels about Davidson, the topic came up when she appeared on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" in 2021. She recalled meeting Davidson when they did a photoshoot together, and Meyers showed viewers the results of their collab. A smiling Davidson was posing with a fish while Ratajkowski held a rod and reel and pretended to hook another one from an open sewer. Davidson seemingly left a good impression on the model, who said, "He seems super charming. He's vulnerable, he's lovely, his fingernail polish is awesome." In other words, he's a great catch.