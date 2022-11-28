Former Real Housewife Claims She Has Romantic Past With Prince Harry

Prince Harry is known for a lot of things, but these days, his romance and marriage to Meghan Markle is one of the most headline-making aspects. As fans know, the two have been enjoying time away from the United Kingdom after hopping over to the United States and building a new life together in California. In 2019, the couple welcomed their first child, Archie, and in 2021, they welcomed a daughter named Lilibet.

Both Harry and Meghan have spoken about one another on several occasions, including at the beginning of their love story. "I was beautifully surprised when I walked into that room and saw her. I was like I'm going to have to really up my game here," Harry told BBC in 2017. "It was I think, about three maybe four weeks later that I managed to persuade her to come and join me in Botswana, and we camped out with each other under the stars." How sweet is that? Meghan also spoke about the romance early on in an interview with Vanity Fair, calling it a "great love story," before gushing further. "We're in love. I'm sure there will be a time when we will have to come forward and present ourselves and have stories to tell, but I hope what people will understand is that this is our time," she said at the time, adding the special time early on in their relationship was just for them.

But before this seemingly fairytale romance, Harry was allegedly tied to another TV star.