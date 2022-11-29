Final Plans For Aaron Carter's Ashes Will Break Your Heart

The tragic death of Aaron Carter shook the music industry to its core. On November 5, Aaron's housekeeper found the singer in his bathtub at his California home, per TMZ. He was 34 years old at the time of his death. Aaron's brother, Nick Carter, was one of the first to confirm the news on social media with a get-wrenching Instagram post. "My heart is broken," he began the caption," adding, "Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded."

He concluded his message, "Now you can finally have the peace you could never find here on earth .... God, Please take care of my baby brother." Ahead of the star's death, Aaron's manager, Taylor Helgeson, told Page Six that the singer looked incredibly thin and seemed to be on a decline in the days before he died. "He just looked like he needed to be doing anything but working," he said, adding that the singer had been working on a new album in the music studio. "He looked like he needed to be taking care of him."

Per the New York Post, as of this writing, Aaron's cause of death has yet to be released, as officials are awaiting the results of further tests. After he died, Aaron was cremated, but one question remains — where will his ashes be scattered?