Kimora Lee Simmons' Daughters With Russell Simmons Aren't Her Only Kids
Kimora Lee Simmons went into full mama bear mode over Father's Day weekend 2023 when she leaped to the defense of her two daughters shared with ex-husband Russell Simmons — but Ming and Aoki Lee Simmons aren't her only kids.
While Kimora, Russell, and their daughters have had a famously tight bond over the years, things took a major turn on Father's Day 2023. As noted by Us Weekly, Ming posted something in Kimora's honor, and nothing about Russell. Soon enough, Russell shared a post that insinuated Kimora had prevented him from seeing his daughters — and then, things became more overt. In addition to Aoki accusing him of constant outbursts, Kimora entered the chat by way of her Instagram stories ... and she didn't mince her words. "This man has been threatening my kids' lives. I'm hearing so much more now. We won't be bullied, threatened, or afraid," she wrote (via People). In her second story, the supermodel then added, "Leave my kids alone." Russell has since shared an Instagram post apologizing for, "being frustrated and yelling."
While all signs point to this rift taking a long time to mend, the one thing that is clear is that Kimora is a fierce protector of her kids — all five of them. With that in mind, what more do we know about Kimora's other children?
She had her first son with Djimon Hounsou
As "Kimora: Life in the Fab Lane" fans will remember, Kimora Lee Simmons gave birth to her third child and first son, Kenzo Lee Hounsou in the show's third season, which aired in 2009. Soon after, she gushed over then-boyfriend, "The King's Man" actor Djimon Hounsou's dedication to fatherhood. Speaking to OK, she said, "There's nothing that he wouldn't do."
Unfortunately, the couple would go on to split in 2012 — and in 2019, cracks in their co-parenting setup began to show in a very public way. In an eery foreshadowing of her more recent drama with Russell Simmons, Djimon told a TMZ reporter that he hadn't seen Kenzo for Father's Day and that he hadn't had a call from him, either. What's more, asked when he'd last seen his only child, he complained, "I can't even recall, myself." Though he didn't expressly say Kimora was responsible for the snub, he didn't seem all too enamored with her, either. Pressed for whether he had anything to say to his ex, the visibly annoyed actor responded with a scornful laugh before getting into his car.
Kimora never responded to the insinuations herself. However, inside sources told TMZ they were unfounded. In fact, the insiders told the outlet her top priority was ensuring Kenzo and Djimon remained in each other's lives.
... and she also shares two boys with Tim Leissner
Two years after announcing her split from Djimon Hounsou, Kimora Lee Simmons was ready to move on in her love life. As was announced by Russell Simmons via Twitter, Kimora wed then-Goldman Sachs exec Tim Leissner in 2014. The following year, the newlyweds told People that they had become parents to son Wolfe Lee Leisner.
Soon after having Wolfe, Kimora said, "My fourth delivery was definitely the most challenging." Even so, as she'd previously told OK, "The most fulfilling thing in my life is to be a parent and a mother." It's not surprising, then, that in January 2020, her spokesperson told People that she and Tim had adopted another son. Speaking to Us Weekly, Kimora revealed that Gary had become part of the family the previous fall.
Perhaps ironically, given the drama Tim has since gone on to be a part of (per the Office of Public Affairs, he was involved in the 1MDB scandal, and required to pay up $43 million in fines), Kimora hasn't had to contend with her now-estranged husband in the media over seeing his kids. Then again, something tells us she'd be unbothered even if he did. As she told OK, "There's times when I've been the mom and the dad. I'm very good at it." Kimora is a mom of five — and a fierce one, at that.