Kimora Lee Simmons' Daughters With Russell Simmons Aren't Her Only Kids

Kimora Lee Simmons went into full mama bear mode over Father's Day weekend 2023 when she leaped to the defense of her two daughters shared with ex-husband Russell Simmons — but Ming and Aoki Lee Simmons aren't her only kids.

While Kimora, Russell, and their daughters have had a famously tight bond over the years, things took a major turn on Father's Day 2023. As noted by Us Weekly, Ming posted something in Kimora's honor, and nothing about Russell. Soon enough, Russell shared a post that insinuated Kimora had prevented him from seeing his daughters — and then, things became more overt. In addition to Aoki accusing him of constant outbursts, Kimora entered the chat by way of her Instagram stories ... and she didn't mince her words. "This man has been threatening my kids' lives. I'm hearing so much more now. We won't be bullied, threatened, or afraid," she wrote (via People). In her second story, the supermodel then added, "Leave my kids alone." Russell has since shared an Instagram post apologizing for, "being frustrated and yelling."

While all signs point to this rift taking a long time to mend, the one thing that is clear is that Kimora is a fierce protector of her kids — all five of them. With that in mind, what more do we know about Kimora's other children?