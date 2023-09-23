A Look At Janet Jackson And Tom Cruise's Unexpected Friendship

Tom Cruise has developed plenty of unexpected friendships over the years, from the royal family to his ex-wife's former boyfriend Jamie Foxx, and, as it turns out, Janet Jackson is also part of his clique. In fact, it seems these two are tighter than anyone may have realized.

Interest in Cruise and Jackson's relationship first began in May 2023, when it was reported that the "Mission: Impossible" star was a fan. This, after another concert-goer at Jackson's Charlotte show for her "Together Again" tour shared videos of the actor in the crowd to Twitter. Speaking of his attendance at the show with ET the following month, Cruise was all smiles and confirmed that he was part of the JanFam. As such, he laughed that there was never a question of him being in the crowd. "Oh, I'm right in there ... Yeah! Come on, it's Janet!" he joked with his trademark enthusiasm. Cruise is definitely more than a fan of Jackson's, though.

As became clear by the two of them hanging out after the show (more on that in a sec), the stars are friends. Perhaps not all that surprising: after all, they are both legends at their respective crafts and have been part of the scene for decades. However, what is surprising is just how well-guarded their relationship has been over the years. Especially because, with a little digging, we can confirm that they go way back.