How Matthew Perry Really Felt On The Topic Of Having Children

Matthew Perry was linked to many women throughout his life, but he was the only member of the "Friends" cast who never got married. The year before his untimely death, the actor opened up about his past relationships, admitting that his fear of abandonment played a role in sabotaging most — if not all — of them.

Perry's dating history featured a string of high-profile romances, including a brief fling with Gwyneth Paltrow and relationships with Julia Roberts and "Mean Girls" star Lizzy Caplan. He had also gotten engaged to his literary manager, Molly Hurwitz. In an interview with GQ, the actor admitted that he was to blame for the demise of these relationships, citing insecurity as the key reason. "I break up with them because I'm deathly afraid that they will find out that I'm not enough, that I don't matter, and that I'm too needy, and they'll break up with me and that will annihilate me and I'll have to take drugs and that will kill me," he shared. "That's why I break up with these wonderful women that have crossed my path... And now they've all moved on, all of them, and are married and have kids ... They're all happy, which is great, but I'm the one who's sitting in a screening room by myself."

Fortunately, Perry had overcome his commitment issues before his passing. He even voiced his desire to finally settle down and raise a family of his own.