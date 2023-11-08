Celebs Who Can't Stand Bill Murray

The following article includes descriptions of domestic violence and abuse.

There's no denying that Bill Murray is one of the most successful, beloved comedians in the world. From his breakthrough in the early years of "Saturday Night Live" to receiving critical acclaim for such films as "Rushmore," "Broken Flowers," and "Lost in Translation" (including an Oscar nod for the latter), Murray's string of big-screen comedy hits is downright astonishing — a list that includes "Ghostbusters," "Stripes," "Caddyshack," and many more. Murray has also established a reputation as a true iconoclast. He has no agent or manager, just a 1-800 number, with those trying to land him for a project invited to leave a pitch after the beep; if he's interested, he'll get back to you.

In recent years, however, a far darker side of Murray has been brought to light. This has been evident as a result of numerous allegations of on-set misconduct, spanning decades, from a backstage fistfight with Chevy Chase during his "SNL" days to a murky 2022 incident in which his inappropriate behavior with a female staffer caused an entire movie to shut down; Murray ultimately shelled out $100,000 to settle said staffer's harassment complaint.

There have been even more allegations, from co-stars, directors, producers — even one of his ex-wives — about bullying and worse. In fact, it's fair to say that he's burned some bridges and made some enemies over the years, all while churning on comedy gold. To find out more, read on for a look at celebs who can't stand Bill Murray.