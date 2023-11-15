Celebs Who Are Bad In The Bedroom
There are a few celebrities who would gladly dish on their sex lives. Take married couple Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, who never shy away regarding what's happening in the bedroom. On her "Let's Talk Off Camera" podcast, Ripa confessed that she and Consuelos "had sexual rituals" that included FaceTiming each other in NSFW positions during their time apart during the coronavirus. "I hung the computer over a ladder so that I could look up to Mark, and he did not have to see what gravity was actually doing. You get really close to yourself in situations when you're separated from your husband for long periods of time," Ripa revealed.
Actor Jada Pinkett Smith has never been one to keep her sexcapades a secret. Talking about spicing up a marriage with Redbook magazine (via HuffPost), she detailed a few places for couples to get it on. "Be sneaky ... your girlfriend's house at a party. The bathroom. A bedroom. Think of places outside that are comfortable to have sex. Does he have access to his office? Have a fantasy date. Be his secretary! Pull over on the side of the road ... Just switch it up," she admitted.
These particular celebs clearly love to overshare, but a few stars have stayed quiet about what goes down behind closed doors because of alleged nasty gossip by an ex-lover. At the same time, several other celebs have admitted to having awkward moments in the bedroom. Whatever the case may be, the stars below were either exposed for their lack of sexual experience or have gladly laughed off a very funny, intimate moment.
Eminem's ex-wife commented on the rapper's manhood
Eminem's relationship with his ex-wife, Kim Scott, had been rocky for years. The pair welcomed a daughter named Hailie in 1995 and married in 1999 but divorced two years later. The rapper released songs that took nasty jabs at his ex-wife, including the track "Kim," in which Eminem raps about Scott's infidelities and depicts violent acts towards her. They later rekindled their relationship and married again in January 2006. However, their marital bliss was brief, and the rapper divorced Scott that April. Eminem continued to release multiple songs about his ex-wife, including rapping about her in the songs "'Till I Collapse," "Soldier," and "Puke," to name a few.
However, Scott would also take jabs at Eminem. During an interview with a Detroit radio show, Scott shockingly commented on her ex-husband's manhood. When Scott was asked what was the one thing that would surprise people about being married to the rapper, she replied, "Sex was bad ... Well, he's not very well endowed, and if you're going to have sex with Marshall make sure you have a little blue pill because otherwise, it does not work."
Despite their toxic relationship, Eminem did apologize to his ex-wife in his 2017 song "Bad Husband." According to The Sun, the exes are on good terms and will both be in attendance for their daughter's wedding. Hailie became engaged to Evan McClintock in February 2023.
Madonna couldn't find time for Guy Ritchie
Madonna and director Guy Ritchie's marriage was blissful in its early stages, but several issues later plagued this Hollywood couple, and they called it quits in 2008 after eight years together. Rumors swirled that the couple was just too different, with Madonna's devotion to Kabbalah, infatuation with fame, and relationship with former MLB player Alex Rodriguez (with whom she went on to date) being just a few reasons for their separation, according to Ritchie's side of things.
Speaking of Madonna's love of the spotlight, a source told People, "She was more about being a celebrity and he was more low-key. He wanted to live in London and live a normal life, but that's impossible when you're married to Madonna." The source added, "There was only so much he could put up with."
According to News of the World (via The New York Post), the former couple's sex life, or lack thereof, was also a big issue in the pair's decision to divorce. The "Material Girl" was allegedly obsessed with her workout regime and would put sex on the back burner. The report claimed that Madonna was "too tired to have sex," which resulted in an "18-month dry spell." When the couple did make time for the bedroom, Ritchie reportedly felt as if he was "cuddling up to a piece of gristle."
Nick Carter had some harsh words for Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton's dating history is quite extensive. Hilton has dated the son of a billionaire Greek shipping tycoon, two punk-pop rockstars, and a guy with the same name as her. Though Hilton is happily married to Carter Reum, we can't seem to forget one of the heiress's most turbulent romances with The Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter.
Hilton and Carter's romance ended in 2004 after dating for seven months. After their breakup, Carter would have some harsh words to say about his former girlfriend, including infidelity on Hilton's part. When People asked Carter about reports suggesting they cheated on one another, the singer hinted that Hilton was unfaithful. "The only comment I'm going to have to that is that I'm loyal to those who are loyal to me," Carter shared. He'd also revealed in his 2013 memoir "Facing the Music and Living to Talk About It" (via Cosmopolitan) that Hilton was a terrible influence on him. "Paris was the worst person in the world for me to hook up with. [She] fed my worst impulses as far as partying," it read.
And it didn't end there. A report shared by Style Caster alleged that Carter didn't find their time in the bedroom so hot. "She was a drunken prude who, as far as I can see did not really like sex. She relied on drugs and drink to give her confidence in the bedroom and was more often than not too wasted to even perform," the singer reportedly said.
Julianne Hough needs some pointers
Julianne Hough may not be bad in the bedroom, but she isn't the greatest at getting intimate over the phone. During an interview with Cosmopolitan in 2016, the professional dancer admitted to her minor flaw that surely many people can relate to. Although, we believe most people prefer sexting nowadays.
"I'm really bad at it," Hough told the magazine about having phone sex. "I'll get halfway through and start laughing. It's an art. I applaud people who are good at it. They need to come and help me keep a straight face," she added. At the time, Hough was engaged to former professional hockey player Brooks Laich. The couple began their romance in 2013 and got engaged in August 2015. They later wed in July 2017, but Hough and Laich jointly announced their split in May 2020 after having lived separately during the coronavirus. Hough didn't file for divorce until November 2020.
While you could be great at everything else in bed, maybe you don't have sexting in your repertoire.
Khloe Kardashian isn't a fan of having fun in moving vehicles
Khloe Kardashian is definitely one celeb who has no problem oversharing. She once decided to name her camel toe because people wouldn't stop talking about it. It sometimes goes by "Kamille the Camel" or "little Kamille" if you weren't sure. Back in 2016, she was at it again when the Good American founder recalled a very bad sexual experience that she believed everyone (or those 5'10 or taller) might want to rethink.
As reported by Refinery29, Kardashian admitted that she had a horrible experience while trying to get it on in a moving vehicle. Rating having sex in a car a "two out of five," she added, "Don't try this at home! Someone else was driving and I was in the backseat, but I'm a tall girl, so it feels cramped and it hurts my f***ing knees." Although Kardashian didn't name the guy she was with at the time, looking back at her dating history, she's been with men a lot taller than herself. We'd take a good guess he didn't have the greatest of times, either.
Regardless of your creativity, it's hard to do your best work when there's an armrest or seat buckle in the way.
Did Billy Bob Thornton claim Angelina Jolie wasn't any good in bed?
Before we had Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly admitting to drinking one another's blood and flaunting their sex lives on social media, there was Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton. The couple were married from 2000 to 2003 and displayed wild forms of PDA on red carpet events and famously wore vials of each other's blood around their necks.
While attending the movie premiere of "Gone in 60 Seconds" in 2000, Jolie couldn't keep her hands off Thornton. During an interview with MTV, the couple was asked if they had ever done anything exciting in a vehicle. While Jolie continued to kiss and bite Thornton's face, he responded with, "I think it was today. My favorite one in a car was today ... just before we got here. What is this MTV? You want me to be honest with you? We f*** in the car."
So it might have come as a shock when Thornton compared being intimate with a beautiful woman to making love with a piece of furniture. In a 2005 interview with Esquire, after having finalized his divorce from Jolie in May 2003, the actor said, "Sometimes with a model, the actress or the sexiest person in the world, it may be like literally f***ing the couch." Was it a dig at Jolie? It appeared that his statement might have been taken out of context, with Thornton attempting to explain that it isn't all about looks.
Jason Biggs' birthday surprise ended terribly
Actor Jason Biggs' life seemed to play out like his "American Pie" movies after his wife hired a hooker for him for his birthday. Yes, you read that right. As reported by Us Weekly, in 2014, Biggs' wife, actor Jenny Mollen, appeared on "The View" to promote her memoir "I Like You Just the Way I Am," in which she recounted how she decided to add some spice to their marriage by allowing Biggs to have a threesome. However, her story didn't sit well with co-host Candace Cameron Bure.
In fact, Biggs appeared on the talk show a day later to defend Mollen. "We are very open people, we are real people. My wife is amazing," Biggs shared. "This is not a habitual thing on our part. We don't have a group of [sex workers] who come in and out of our house on a regular basis."
Unfortunately for Biggs, his birthday surprise in the bedroom wasn't as he had imagined. He explained, "It took three ladies over the course of three days. Let's just say I didn't complete the mission. My wife found the whole thing to be quite hysterical even while it was happening. She was actually on the bed, watching, eating a bag of chips, laughing, so as you can imagine, I wasn't performing to the best of my abilities."
Brody Jenner is vanilla in the bedroom
Reality star Brody Jenner doesn't keep quiet about his sex life. In fact, he had an entire talk show dedicated to the topic on the E! network called "Sex with Brody" in 2015. Though the show only gave viewers four episodes, Jenner has continued to be open and very honest regarding what occurs in his bedroom.
During an interview with GQ, Jenner was asked about the best sex he's ever had. Admitting that it was with his then-girlfriend Kaitlyn Carter, Jenner also revealed that the couple enjoyed having company in the bedroom. "It's funny because a lot of people are always nervous to bring up that subject: 'Hey, what about having a threesome?' I truly believe that a lot more people are a lot more receptive than you think. And when the conversation was brought up, Kaitlynn said, 'I actually don't mind that at all.' So I was extremely excited about that,'" Jenner shared.
However, not everyone appeared to be on the satisfying end when it came to having sex with Jenner. When the reality star appeared on MTV's "The Hills" with ex-girlfriend Kristin Cavallari, she admitted on an episode that sleeping with Jenner was "very vanilla." When E! News asked Cavallari to elaborate, she answered, "We just ... didn't really do anything out of the box."
Did Jennifer Lopez shade Ben Affleck?
Jennifer Lopez's relationship history includes four marriages, two engagements, and a few high-profile romances. She's been with the likes of athletes, singers, actors, and professional dancers. In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, she opened up about her extensive dating history, stating, "For me, the relationship journey has been very up and down. But it didn't have to do with anybody else but me — it was about me figuring out me. Until you learn to love yourself, you can't completely love [someone else] in a way that is pure and true."
Although Lopez is happily married to Ben Affleck after giving their love a second chance, she has revealed that of all the men she's been involved with, Affleck may not be the best in the bedroom. Before the two would rekindle their romance, in 2018, she joined Andy Cohen on "Watch What Happens Live" and played a game of "Plead the Fifth." When the singer was asked who was better in bed between dancers, singers, or actors, Lopez replied, "I have to say that in my limited experience, I would have to say anybody involved in music, so I would say singers and dancers.
Dakota Johnson had a painful experience on the set of Fifty Shades of Grey
Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan became household names after starring in the erotic "Fifty Shades of Grey" trilogy based on author E.L. James' novels. During a guest appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Dornan explained that since starring in the three movies with Johnson, sex scenes had become very comfortable, even awkwardly comparing their relationship to a brother and sister. The actor went on to state that there is "a mutual love and respect for each other" that goes into doing intimate scenes.
Although the actors might have felt extremely comfortable while filming very intimate scenes, it wasn't that simple or, should we say, pain-free for Johnson. When speaking to Yahoo! Movies after the first film's release, the actor shared that she suffered whiplash during multiple takes with Dornan. "James was throwing me on a bed. We did 17 takes, so my head just snapped back all day, and when I woke up, I couldn't move my neck. [It] was really terrible," she shared.
Too much of a good thing seems more painful than enjoyable in this case, yet it still led some to wonder about her comfort and authenticity in portraying sexual intimacy on screen.
Charlie Puth abruptly stopped having sex to write a song
Singer-songwriter Charlie Puth produced and co-wrote every song on his third studio album, 2022's "Charlie." In an interview with American Songwriter, Puth revealed that it was his most personal album. "It's an album that's about stuff I went through from 2019 to 2022, but it's just as much about the listener as well, and me wanting to guide them to inspiration." Puth shared that his previous albums focused more on the music than the lyrics, while his third album was the opposite. "I had so much to say and throughout all the conversations that I had with myself, I was able to start with the lyrics first and then put the music on afterward," he added.
One particular song on the album, "Marks on Your Neck," has a very interesting back story. Speaking to Interview magazine, Puth recalled thinking of what is now the song's melody while he was in the middle of having sex. "Maybe I should have focused on the act a little bit more, but the melody just kind of popped into my head and I actually had stopped and recorded a little quick voice note and then had to get back into the act," he revealed.
Does that count as being bad in bed or just a little inconsiderate?
Hugh Hefner wasn't much of a Playboy
Playboy founder Hugh Hefner and his widowed wife Crystal Hefner didn't have the best start to their relationship. After becoming one of his girlfriends in 2009, she ultimately became engaged to Hugh in December 2010 but ended the engagement the following year, just five days before their wedding. During that time, Crystal held nothing back regarding the more intimate details of their relationship.
Crystal appeared as a guest on "The Howard Stern Show," where she revealed details of their sex lives. As reported by Today, besides admitting that sex with the Playboy founder lasted "like two seconds," she added, "I'm not turned on by Hef, sorry." Crystal also revealed that Hugh didn't take off all his clothes when the couple were together, and she never saw him totally naked. Hugh fired back at his ex-fiance on X, formerly known as Twitter, "Crystal did a crazy interview with Howard Stern today that didn't have much to do with reality. Is she trying to impress a new boyfriend?" Despite the harsh words, the pair reconciled and wed in December 2012. She remained married to Hugh until he died in 2017.
Before Hugh married Crystal, his former girlfriend Kendra Wilkinson shared on the TV series "I'm a Celebrity ... Get Me Out of Here" (via The Daily Mirror) that she would drink heavily or smoke weed before being intimate with Hugh. "At about the minute mark, I pulled away, and it was done. It was like a job. Clock in, clock out. It's not like I enjoyed having sex with him," she recalled.