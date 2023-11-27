A Breakdown Of Chrishell Stause's Relationship History Before G-Flip

If you ask Chrishell Stause how she's doing when it comes to matters of the heart, you'd think that she's never experienced heartbreak. The "Selling Sunset" star is currently married to non-binary musician G-Flip, whom she met when she was asked to star in their music video. "Love doesn't always go as planned... Sometimes it's immeasurably better," Stause said of their romance.

Their unexpected union drew mixed reactions from fans, with some questioning the star's sexuality. But she explained that she was "attracted to masculine energy," regardless of its physical form. On G-Flip's birthday, Stause also detailed exactly what drew her to them. "Imagine you took all of the things you love about an emotionally intelligent secure man, and all the things you love about a strong, loving, caring woman, and blended them together to make one magical human," she wrote in an Instagram post.

They exchanged vows just a year after dating, and Stause couldn't be happier. But before meeting her one true love, she had to weather a fair share of heartbreaks, from being broken up with in a very public manner to dating someone whose principles clashed with hers. Here's a look at the people who have romanced Stause in the past.