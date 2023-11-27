A Breakdown Of Chrishell Stause's Relationship History Before G-Flip
If you ask Chrishell Stause how she's doing when it comes to matters of the heart, you'd think that she's never experienced heartbreak. The "Selling Sunset" star is currently married to non-binary musician G-Flip, whom she met when she was asked to star in their music video. "Love doesn't always go as planned... Sometimes it's immeasurably better," Stause said of their romance.
Their unexpected union drew mixed reactions from fans, with some questioning the star's sexuality. But she explained that she was "attracted to masculine energy," regardless of its physical form. On G-Flip's birthday, Stause also detailed exactly what drew her to them. "Imagine you took all of the things you love about an emotionally intelligent secure man, and all the things you love about a strong, loving, caring woman, and blended them together to make one magical human," she wrote in an Instagram post.
They exchanged vows just a year after dating, and Stause couldn't be happier. But before meeting her one true love, she had to weather a fair share of heartbreaks, from being broken up with in a very public manner to dating someone whose principles clashed with hers. Here's a look at the people who have romanced Stause in the past.
Matthew Morrison
Right from the beginning of her ascent to fame, Chrishell Stause was linked to various high-profile names, starting with Matthew Morrison in 2006. The pair got engaged a year into the relationship, but Morrison later noted that he only got down on one knee because he felt obligated.
"When I was 27, I proposed to my then-girlfriend, but I didn't do it for the right reasons. We'd been going out for a year or so and I felt under pressure from society," he told Cosmopolitan UK, according to Contact Music. "I was thinking, 'This is the age when I should probably start having kids so this is what I should do.' but after I [proposed], I immediately felt in my heart it wasn't right." Predictably, they split not long after — and not amicably. Stause famously shaded Morrison on "Selling Sunset," saying she's glad they never ended up together. "If I ended up with the person I was with at 25, I would want to kill myself," she said. "And yeah, you can Google that. You were a dick! Sorry!"
However, all is well between the two of them now, with the reality star revealing in her memoir, "Under Construction," that they're on good terms. "A lot of time has passed since that relationship ended, and we can both laugh about it all now," she penned. "We've run into each other a few times over the years, and ... it's always cordial."
Graham Bunn
Chrishell Stause and Graham Bunn would probably still be together if it weren't for bad timing. The two had an on-again-off-again relationship between 2007 and 2010. Their first attempt at romance was cut off abruptly when Stause was tapped to star in "The Bachelorette."
"I met Chrishell and fell in love," Bunn shared on the "Click Bait with Bachelor Nation" podcast. "I was like, 'This is the most adult relationship I've ever been in' ... even now. Unfortunately for me, she was approached by 'The Bachelor' to do the show." As a result, they had to break things off. Bunn became a contestant on "The Bachelorette" himself, hoping to woo Stause again, only for DeAnna Pappas to take the spot. Pappas dished on "Here for the Right Reasons" podcast: "Graham Bunn was on my season of 'The Bachelorette,' and apparently he only went on the show because he thought Chrishell was going to be the Bachelorette. I guess they had dated before, and then they broke up, and he was going to try and win her back."
Bunn and Stause had a second chance at love when Bunn was eliminated from the show, but their rekindling only lasted two years. The former athlete has no regrets, revealing that he's learned a lot during his time with Stause. "I'm proud of her, and I'm proud of her to this day," he said. "She seems happy... I think she's doing great."
Justin Hartley
Justin Hartley and Chrishell Stause's relationship stands as one of her most controversial, considering how their split unfolded in the eyes of the public. The former lovebirds met in 2013, and it seemed like love at first sight. "We met up at a concert and talked all night," the "This Is Us" alum told People. "I drove her home and called the next day. We haven't been apart since." They dated for four years before tying the knot in an intimate ceremony in California before their closest friends and family. Stause gushed then, "They don't make them any better than Justin, and I could not be more thrilled to officially be Mrs. Hartley!"
Things took a turn in 2019 when Hartley unexpectedly filed for divorce, blindsiding Stause, as she revealed in her memoir. "He filed for divorce and notified me via text. Although there were definitely signs that things were far from perfect, ending things in such a finite way, without talking it through, was a complete shock," she recalled. Not long after, Hartley started dating (and then married) his "The Young and the Restless" costar Sofia Pernas, which helped Stause find closure. "My ex-husband Justin is remarried to someone I know from back in the day, pretty well, and a lot of things made sense after finding that out," she said in a "Selling Sunset" episode. "I wish them the best. You know, I think that it actually, if anything, it felt good to know that. It felt like a little bit of closure."
Keo Motsepe
Chrishell Stause moved on to dancer Keo Motsepe after her divorce from Justin Hartley, but their relationship was short-lived. They met on the set of "Dancing With the Stars" and went public with their romance in December 2020. Despite initially giving the impression of a serious commitment, as evidenced by their shared celebrations during Christmas and Valentine's Day, they split just three months later.
The reason behind their breakup is murky, but a source informed Us Weekly that it had something to do with the fact that Motsepe had not been truthful to Stause. "Keo was caught in a web of lies," they revealed. "He's not denying the fact that he lied to her and is truly ashamed about something he did. ... He genuinely loved her but made a big mistake. I don't see them getting back together."
Stause shed light on their whirlwind romance in her memoir, describing Motsepe as a "love bomber" like her ex-husband. "I did fall for another love bomber not long after my divorce, and we were quickly heading toward real commitment. He was a tall dancer, and he started off as this amazing, positive, generous guy," she wrote, adding that their relationship quickly fizzled out when she saw who Motsepe really was. "After the honeymoon phase, though, things took a turn. This time, instead of making excuses for his behavior, I actually opened my eyes, pushed past the smoke and mirrors, and saw the truth... I was the one who ended it."
Jason Oppenheim
Before settling down with G-Flip, Chrishell Stause surprised fans when she revealed that she was romantically involved with her boss, Jason Oppenheim. The "All My Children" alum told E! News that they tried keeping it on the down low for as long as possible and only decided to go public when rumors about their relationship began circulating. "It's just one of those things. You don't want to share with everybody and get all their opinions before you really know what it is," she said. "We really were really private and secretive for as long as we could until we realized the walls were closing in. People were getting a little savvy to it."
Meanwhile, Oppenheim shared with People that their romance was a classic case of friends-turned-lovers. "Chrishell and I became close friends and it has developed into an amazing relationship," he gushed at the time. "I care about her deeply and we are very happy together."
However, five months after going public, the pair announced they were separating, attributing it to differing views on starting a family. Stause wanted to have kids soon, while Oppenheim wasn't ready for such a commitment. "Men have the luxury of time that women don't and that's just the way it goes. All of that being said, navigating this public terrain is difficult and I am just trying my best," Stause said in a since-deleted statement. "I very much hope to one day have a family and decisions I make at this point are with that goal in mind."