Everything We Know About Sylvester Stallone's Late Son, Sage Stallone

It's not unreasonable to say that when it comes to being a father, Sylvester Stallone has been through incredible challenges. His second son with his first wife Sasha Czack, Seageoh Stallone, was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) as a youngster. He believed he became a dad again with supermodel Janice Dickinson, only for DNA tests to prove otherwise. And his eldest daughter with third wife Jennifer Flavin, Sophia Stallone, had to undergo heart surgery just two months after being born.

But the biggest tragedy the "Rocky" star has had to deal with as a parent is the untimely death of his firstborn. In 2012, Sage Moonblood Stallone died at the age of just 36, leaving Sylvester grief-stricken: "Sage was our first child and the center of our universe, and I am humbly begging for all to have my son's memory and soul left in peace," he said (via Men's Health) in a statement issued shortly after his devastating loss.

So, what do we know about the man who twice appeared alongside his father on the big screen? From rebellious phases and cinematic aspirations to the various facts surrounding his untimely death, here's a look at Sage's cut-too-short story.