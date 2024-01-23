The Shady Side Of DJ Khaled

DJ Khaled is generally regarded as the poster child of positivity, but he's had his fair share of shady moments over the years. It doesn't help that some of said shade — from misogynistic comments to awkward interviews and beef with other artists — has played out very publicly.

It's worthwhile noting that, for the most part, DJ Khaled is pretty drama-averse. As longtime fans of his may remember, back in 2009, he told MTV that he wanted to avoid getting involved in the spat between 50 Cent, Rick Ross, and Fat Joe. "I don't deal with negative energy. It's a waste of my time, and my time is valuable," he'd told the outlet. That's not to say he wouldn't cop to some shady dealings years later, though. In a 2023 interview with "Shay Shay Club," he admitted that at the height of the beef between 50 Cent and Fat Joe, he'd snubbed the former's best friend and crew member, Yayo. "He did come shake my hand ... I told him, 'I can't do that,'" he shared.

In fairness, by the time he shared the story with "Shay Shay Club," the fight was long over, and he noted that today, everyone involved finds it pretty funny. Nevertheless, it wouldn't be the last time the DJ was involved in drama — and unlike the Yayo story, some of his other slights have played out in real time.