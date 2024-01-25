The Shady Side Of Tony Romo

Quarterback-turned-commentator, Tony Romo is known for his enthusiasm for football, but that doesn't mean he's immune to criticism. Au contraire, he's been accused of shady tendencies a number of times since going into broadcasting. That said, almost every time he's faced some kind of controversy, those close to him have sprung to his defense.

To refresh, almost immediately after Romo retired as a player, he began working as a color analyst for CBS Sports. He's been there, ever since — but what many might not realize is that before he started in his new role, he trained for the position with none other than Jimmy Kimmel. As the "Jimmy Kimmel Live" host recounted in a 2020 interview with Romo, he and his cousin had arrived early to the NFL player's retirement party, and suggested playing "Madden NFL" so that he could practice his commentary. Perhaps unsurprisingly, things took a turn. "I think you practiced for about three minutes, and then you just started playing 'Madden' the whole time, and then we watched you play 'Madden' for, like, four hours," Kimmel laughed.

Granted, that's not shady so much as lackluster hosting, and it's clear Kimmel wasn't at all fazed. Ironically, though, that seems to be a trend with many of Romo's critics. Even some of his detractors have later clarified that they didn't think him particularly shady. And, even when the critics themselves haven't done so, he always has someone to back him up.