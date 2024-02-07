Celebs Who Can't Stand Usher

Super Bowl LVIII halftime headliner Usher isn't usually someone we hear about when it comes to feuds. However, every so often, something hints that maybe he has had some beef with other stars. Here's the thing, though: even when there is a possibility of drama, it seems to be quashed very quickly.

Rumors of Usher having beef with other artists stems way back to the early 2000s. In 2004, he was forced to address claims that he and Justin Timberlake were rivals. Speaking to The Boston Globe at the time, he clarified that he had no interest in one-upping Timberlake, or anyone, for that matter. "I'm not looking for that bad-boy image, I'm not a person who goes out looking for trouble," he told the outlet (via Today). Nevertheless, the following year, singer Mario was asked about a feud between him and Usher, too. Mario denied the rumors outright, even going as far as saying that if anything, he appreciated being compared to the "Yeah" singer. " I don't mind if girls compare us, though. I think it's a big compliment," he quipped to The Irish Examiner.

Over the years, it seems Usher's would-be feuds have continued along that same trajectory. From comments perceived as digs towards Nicki Minaj to issues that seem to have been blown completely out of proportion, Usher has made good on his goal to avoid being characterized as a bad boy in the music business.