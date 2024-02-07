Celebs Who Can't Stand Usher
Super Bowl LVIII halftime headliner Usher isn't usually someone we hear about when it comes to feuds. However, every so often, something hints that maybe he has had some beef with other stars. Here's the thing, though: even when there is a possibility of drama, it seems to be quashed very quickly.
Rumors of Usher having beef with other artists stems way back to the early 2000s. In 2004, he was forced to address claims that he and Justin Timberlake were rivals. Speaking to The Boston Globe at the time, he clarified that he had no interest in one-upping Timberlake, or anyone, for that matter. "I'm not looking for that bad-boy image, I'm not a person who goes out looking for trouble," he told the outlet (via Today). Nevertheless, the following year, singer Mario was asked about a feud between him and Usher, too. Mario denied the rumors outright, even going as far as saying that if anything, he appreciated being compared to the "Yeah" singer. " I don't mind if girls compare us, though. I think it's a big compliment," he quipped to The Irish Examiner.
Over the years, it seems Usher's would-be feuds have continued along that same trajectory. From comments perceived as digs towards Nicki Minaj to issues that seem to have been blown completely out of proportion, Usher has made good on his goal to avoid being characterized as a bad boy in the music business.
He was drawn in to the Nicki Minaj-Lil Kim beef
Back in 2020, Usher found himself on the receiving end of a lot of hate when he attributed some of Nicki Minaj's success to her longtime nemesis, Lil Kim. Speaking to Swizz Beatz on Instagram Live, Usher was asked if he thought a "Verzuz" battle between the two rappers sounded like a good idea. Usher didn't seem too taken with the idea, which probably wouldn't have been especially controversial if he'd left it at that. However, the "Love in This Club" singer put his foot in it when he responded, "Nicki is a product of Kim" (via @baabmedia).
For what it's worth, despite the Barbz taking Usher to task via social media, neither he nor Minaj ever openly addressed the situation. In light of that, there's a possibility Usher hadn't meant any harm, and that Minaj knew that and wasn't fazed. However, there is one theory that she hit back in her collaboration with 6ix9ine, "Trollz." In one line, she raps, "Somebody usher this n**** into a clinic" (via AZ).
As many may remember, a few years prior to the situation, Usher had been accused of infecting a woman with herpes, so it wouldn't be unthinkable that the line was a thinly veiled jab. However, to date, neither she nor Usher have confirmed their feud. Guess it'll remain a mystery, until such time as they do.
T-Pain said Usher played a role in his depression
Just shy of a year after the Nicki Minaj incident, Usher found himself in a tricky spot with another public figure. This time, the celeb in question was T-Pain — who mentioned in the premiere episode of the Netflix series, "This is Pop," that he'd gone through a years-long depressive period ... and something Usher said to him had been the catalyst.
In the episode, based on Auto-Tune in the pop music business, T-Pain recounted that he'd been asleep on a flight to the 2013 BET Awards when a flight attendant woke him to say Usher had asked to chat with him. The singer obliged, but after a few niceties were exchanged, Usher's tone changed. "He was like, 'Man, you kind of ... you kind of f***ed up music," he shared. The comment would likely have been hurtful coming from anyone, but it coming from a close friend was crushing. So much so, in fact, that T-Pain revealed, "That's the very moment that started, like, a four-year depression for me."
Granted, once T-Pain saw the flak Usher was getting after the episode's release, he was quick to point out that there was no feud between them. Taking to X, then Twitter, he explained, "I still love and respect @Usher telling that story was in no way meant to disrespect that man." As for Usher, speaking to Billboard, he welcomed T-Pain opening up, and shared that they had patched things up.
Jason Derulo got physical when he was called Usher
A few months after confirming that he and T-Pain were on great terms, Usher found himself in the news for drama once again. However, this time, there's a good chance he had nothing to do with it.
January 2022 saw Jason Derulo having a public outburst in a Las Vegas hotel lobby. It's not clear the exact catalyst of the fight, as in the video published by TMZ, one person could be heard asking Derulo why he had slapped someone. However, things took a turn when the same voice taunted, "Hey Usher, f*** you, b***h." Derulo launched at the group, planting several punches on one man, before being restrained — then returning to hit the person who seemed to be inquiring about the slap.
Perhaps this is an indicator that Derulo is not an Usher fan, and that there is some drama so deep that the thought of being mistaken for the "OMG" singer was simply too much to bear. However, neither Derulo nor Usher have ever addressed the situation, so something tells us this had more to do with Derulo being yelled at by someone who had been taunting him repeatedly.
Usher and Chris Brown had a very heated run-in
Whether or not there was a deeper meaning behind Jason Derulo's behavior, around 18 months down the line, Usher found himself involved in another physical altercation in Vegas. This time, though, he was directly involved, and the situation included Chris Brown.
May 2023 saw Brown celebrate his birthday with a roller skating party, and as seen in video footage published by TMZ, the party started off with everyone in high spirits. Evidently, however, things got a little messy as the night progressed. In another video, also published by TMZ, Usher could be seen stepping in to de-escalate as Brown began yelling at Teyana Taylor. Brown clearly didn't appreciate Usher getting involved, and at one point, he could be seen rolling off angrily as Usher looked on. That would be drama enough in itself, but things seemed to escalate even further after the cameras stopped rolling. According to a source speaking with the outlet, Usher followed Brown at one point, only to be seen shortly thereafter with a bleeding nose.
As seems to be the case with most of Usher's run-ins over the years, he's never spoken about what happened that night. It's unlikely he will, either. If there's anything we know about Usher, it's that he seems to take his dedication to staying out of drama very seriously.