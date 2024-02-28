Here's What Taylor Swift's Parents Really Did For A Living

Taylor Swift is not only one of the most famous artists on the face of the earth; she's also one of the richest, with both Forbes and Bloomberg estimating her net worth to be approximately $1.1 billion. Yup, that's a billion with a capital B. And while she's no nepo baby who rode on her family's coattails, her parents, Scott and Andrea Swift, were apparently instrumental in helping her make it big within the fiercely competitive music industry.

From the get-go, Scott and Andrea primed Taylor for success, with the "Cruel Summer" singer telling Rolling Stone that they intentionally gave her a gender-neutral name on the assumption that it would help her progress in the professional world. "My mom thought it was cool that if you got a business card that said 'Taylor' you wouldn't know if it was a guy or a girl," she shared. "She wanted me to be a business person in a business world." And Taylor made it in business alright, except that her ambitions had always aligned with showbusiness. Scott and Andrea were ever-supportive, of course, moving their entire family to a city near Nashville so Taylor could be close to the heart of the music scene.

Fast forward to today, and Taylor is a bona fide superstar and a household name. It's all thanks partly to her parents' unwavering support and their expertise in marketing and finance, which have been crucial in helping Taylor attain the extraordinary success she enjoys now.