The Untold Truth Of TikToker Gabriella Annalisa

Content creators are a dime a dozen, but few ever reach the level of success where they are able to turn social media into a full-on career. Those who do take off generally hit in big in a variety of areas outside of their primary social network, and that is true of YouTuber Gabriella Annalisa. Though she has identified "YouTube star" as being her ultimate childhood dream, Annalisa utilized TikTok to gain a following before transitioning that over to YouTube. Her TikTok has 3.8 million followers, and her videos have garnered over 209 million likes since she started a handful of years ago. Annalisa is also popular on Instagram, where she has 673,000 followers as of March 2024.

Annalisa was doing well on her own, but her star shot up once she left her home state for Nevada to join a new content house in February 2021. She is now situated in Miami, where she is trying her hand at everything from music to business. One of her biggest endeavors, her podcast "Always By You Side," has seen a shift toward faith-based content. It has also helped Annalisa further grow her YouTube, since she posts videos of her podcast episodes for followers who prefer to have a visual alongside their audio content. Between the podcast and a surprise November 2023 engagement announcement, interest in the social media star's life is at an all-time high. Here is the untold truth of YouTuber Gabriella Annalisa.