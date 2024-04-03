The Real Reasons Kate Middleton Doesn't Always Wear Her Engagement Ring
Kate Middleton's engagement ring is among the most iconic and widely recognized in the world, thanks in large part to its original owner, Princess Diana. The late royal personally handpicked it from a catalog, too, deviating from the longstanding royal tradition of commissioning bespoke jewelry. The current Princess of Wales, of course, is more than happy to sport a ring that holds such a deep connection to her late mother-in-law, but as fans know, she doesn't wear it 24/7.
The famous engagement ring has quite the history, with jewel experts noting that Diana probably selected it because it resonated with her personally. "It has long been suggested that Diana selected the ring because it reminded her of her mother's engagement ring. An alternate theory suggests that she loved the deep blue hue of the sapphire because it matched the color of her eyes," jeweler Greg Kwiat told The Knot. Meanwhile, Willliam, the Prince of Wales, gave it to Kate to keep Diana's spirit alive. "It's my mother's engagement ring ... Obviously she's not going to be around to share in the fun and excitement of it all. This is my way of keeping her sort of close to it all," he told ITV News.
But why does Kate occasionally ditch the ring, you ask? It turns out she's not immune to the fear of losing it when she's out and about. She also chooses to forego it when it may become a health hazard as she's working.
She removes it to protect herself and the ring
Kate Middleton's engagement ring isn't just one of the most recognizable pieces of jewelry ever, but it also stands as the most expensive engagement ring within the royal family. It was originally valued at £28,000 or roughly $47,000 when it was owned by Princess Diana, but the 12-carat ring's value has since skyrocketed to £300,000 or around $500,000. Half a million dollars for a piece of jewelry? It's no wonder that Kate leaves it at home from time to time!
The Princess of Wales is occasionally spotted without the ring, like when she went to the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, or when she visited the Evelina Children's Hospital in 2020. Per CrissCut, the magazine run by jewelers Steven Stone, Kate's decision to go without is likely due to her wanting to protect it from damage or loss, and also for her own safety — such as when she participates in physical activity and there is a risk of the ring getting caught.
And then there's the controversial Mother's Day 2024 photo, where the absence of the ring caused quite a stir among fans. Although the palace remained tight-lipped when asked about the lack of ring, there was speculation that it was because Kate was still on the mend from abdominal surgery. It has since been revealed that the photo was digitally manipulated.
It has nothing to do with the affair rumors
Speaking of the Mother's Day 2024 photo, even people close to William, the Prince of Wales, and Catherine, the Princess of Wales, were concerned that Kate's hands were bare. A former royal staffer told The Daily Beast that it only led fans to believe that there was trouble in paradise for the couple: "What else are people supposed to think when she sends out a photo not wearing her wedding ring?" The photo of a ring-free Kate ended up harming the Wales' cause more than helping, considering that it was also rumored that Prince William was having an affair with Rose Hanbury, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley. "It's deeply annoying and unhelpful for the palace, but it's not surprising that the affair rumors are being reheated," the former staffer said, with a friend of Prince William and Princess Catherine also telling the outlet that their social circle was "completely baffled" that Kate chose not to wear the ring as it "guaranteed to get people asking questions about the state of the marriage."
But Hanbury's legal team was quick to squash the speculations, saying in a statement that "the allegation is false," per InTouch. Kate herself even subtly put to bed any whispers of marital trouble in the video where she revealed her devastating cancer diagnosis. "Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance," she said. What's more, Kate is reportedly exasperated by all the rumors, and she hopes that it will all go away soon. "You can't blame her for being at her wits end with the rumors about Rose and William completely haunting her," another source told the outlet. "It's hurtful, especially because she's still recovering from major surgery."