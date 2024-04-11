Brittany Mahomes' Sexy Streak Continues With Fiery Hair Change

The wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Mahomes, has just debuted a new hair color, and it's giving Kansas City Chiefs. This latest move from the famous WAG seems to be winning over fans, taking her from someone who people can't stand to a beloved public figure. In case you haven't noticed yet, in recent months, people are starting to like Mrs. Mahomes after years of being the subject of ridicule. And by the looks of it, this major transformation might as well be the turning point that establishes her as a fan favorite.

Brittany's efforts to elevate her look had not gone unnoticed. It appears she's making strides to distance herself from her former reputation of being the queen of worst dressed. Ditching the inappropriate outfits to embrace her sexy era, Brittany's aesthetic and beauty glow-up has been one for the books. Her most surprising move yet was appearing in the pages of Sports Illustrated as a Swimsuit Rookie, donning a bold red one-piece that made everyone's jaws drop. "I think I align perfectly with SI Swimsuit's vision because I am unapologetically always myself in any setting," she told the magazine at the time. "I want women to feel empowered to always be yourself, love yourself, and feel confident in whatever you do and I think SI Swimsuit does, too."

And now, it looks like she has come to the realization that red is her color. The mom of two has traded her signature blonde locks for vibrant red tresses, and fans can't get enough!