Brittany Mahomes' Sexy Streak Continues With Fiery Hair Change
The wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Mahomes, has just debuted a new hair color, and it's giving Kansas City Chiefs. This latest move from the famous WAG seems to be winning over fans, taking her from someone who people can't stand to a beloved public figure. In case you haven't noticed yet, in recent months, people are starting to like Mrs. Mahomes after years of being the subject of ridicule. And by the looks of it, this major transformation might as well be the turning point that establishes her as a fan favorite.
Brittany's efforts to elevate her look had not gone unnoticed. It appears she's making strides to distance herself from her former reputation of being the queen of worst dressed. Ditching the inappropriate outfits to embrace her sexy era, Brittany's aesthetic and beauty glow-up has been one for the books. Her most surprising move yet was appearing in the pages of Sports Illustrated as a Swimsuit Rookie, donning a bold red one-piece that made everyone's jaws drop. "I think I align perfectly with SI Swimsuit's vision because I am unapologetically always myself in any setting," she told the magazine at the time. "I want women to feel empowered to always be yourself, love yourself, and feel confident in whatever you do and I think SI Swimsuit does, too."
And now, it looks like she has come to the realization that red is her color. The mom of two has traded her signature blonde locks for vibrant red tresses, and fans can't get enough!
Fans are loving Brittany's new look
Look what you made Brittany Mahomes do! The Kansas City Current co-owner took to Instagram to tell the world that she's now a redhead, sharing a series of photos of her feeling her beautiful auburn hair. "Feeling spicy," she wrote in the caption. It has garnered over 150,000 likes within just a few hours of posting, which just proves that Brittany is capable of breaking the internet.
The fans, of course, wasted no time to hype Brittany up, rushing to the comments section to shower her with compliments. "Is this real life?! Because yasssssss!!" one fan exclaimed, with another saying, "Omg that is a beautiful color on you. Go chiefs." However, the change received mixed reviews at home, with Brittany telling a fan that her son, Bronze, isn't keen on the idea that she is now a certified redhead. "ok surprising Sterling loves it! Bronze not so much," Brittany dished.
Predictably, there are also some trolls in the comments who claimed to hate the red in favor of her blonde do, but Brittany probably knows enough to brush them all off. If her response to past criticism is anything to go by, she's not losing sleep over a few naysayers. "I'm here to tell you people will dislike you, people will love you," she wrote in an Instagram Story when she received backlash over her Sports Illustrated gig (via Huff Post). "Don't let any of that define you. Keep shining and being you." So if more trolls dare to send hate her way, Brittany is clearly rocking that red, and there's nothing anyone can do about it.