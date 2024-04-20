The 12 Wildest Rumors Prince William Can't Escape

As the heir to the British throne, Prince William has lived his entire life in the global spotlight. While some of the attention he's received has been positive, William has also been subjected to a smorgasbord of unfounded rumors and conspiracy theories. Despite attempts to deflect the negativity aimed at him and his family, Prince William probably won't ever escape certain rumors, regardless of the truth.

The most recent rumors sprang up around William's wife, Kate Middleton, when she took a break from official royal duties in early 2024. It was later revealed that Kate was receiving treatment following an unexpected cancer diagnosis, but that didn't stop strangers from spreading conspiracy theories online. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight about the situation, royal expert Katie Nicholl said, "I know from the sources that I've spoken to that both William and Kate have been pretty shocked and genuinely surprised by the wild rumors that are circulating on the internet." She continued, "I think there's a sense of frustration, possibly even anger, certainly on William's part."

Still, when it comes to the royal family, there will always be rumors swirling around their appearances and actions. From romantic dalliances to allegations of serious crimes, join us as we explore some of the biggest rumors Prince William can't seem to outrun.