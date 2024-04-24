Why Wendy Williams' Ex-Husband Claims The TV Star Owes Him Money

Wendy Williams and Kevin Hunter were married for over two decades before calling it quits, but if Williams had it her way, she would have ditched him much sooner. Despite a persistent string of cheating rumors, the couple stayed together until 2019, when news surfaced that Hunter had a child with another woman. But while they both decided to do away with alimony, Hunter is of the mind that Williams still owes him money, and he's not shy about demanding every dollar he thinks he's due.

When Williams pulled the plug on their marriage in April 2019, the divorce proceedings had been messy, to say the least. Hunter initially demanded "rehabilitative and permanent alimony," and even went as far as to ask Williams to foot his legal bills and shell out child support for their son, Kevin Hunter Jr., according to documents obtained by E! News. Nine months later, they ended up nixing the alimony and agreed to divvy up the profits from the sale of their marital home. Their settlement also included a $250,000 check from Williams to Hunter to help him "secure new living arrangements," plus Hunter signing over his stake in Wendy Williams Productions Inc. to Williams in exchange for a lump sum of an undisclosed amount, in addition to a severance payment, as Page Six reported.

Apparently, Williams kept up with the severance payouts long after finalizing their divorce. But Hunter claims the payments stopped when Williams was placed under guardianship, prompting him to seek further compensation.