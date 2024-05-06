Ron Goldman's Sister Kim's Heartbreaking Real-Life Story

It's been nearly 30 years since the deaths of friends Ron Goldman and Nicole Brown Simpson — but for the former's sister, Kim Goldman, time hasn't exactly healed all wounds. Far from it, Kim has said on many occasions that she's struggled to come to terms with her brother's death.

The world first caught a glimpse of a then-22-year-old Kim just days after news broke of her brother's killing. Understandably, the pictures showed a distraught young woman. A few days later, she spoke to the Los Angeles Times of her brother's reputation for kindness — and not long after that, she delivered a heartfelt eulogy in his honor. As was reported by the outlet, she'd sobbed as she shared, "Not in my worst nightmare did I imagine that I would be here in front of our family and friends saying how much I'll miss you."

Sadly, in the years since, that heartbreak hasn't exactly waned. Quite the contrary, as she pointed out in an episode of her 2019 podcast, "Confronting: OJ Simpson with Kim Goldman," she didn't believe she'd ever be completely at peace with the loss of her brother. That was despite being able to find joy on some occasions. "I can have great things happen, but it's bittersweet because I'm not experiencing it with my best friend — and all of these moments that I'm having, he didn't get to have," she mused.