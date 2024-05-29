The Stunning Transformation Of Paul Skenes

There's plenty of chatter in Major League Baseball, from who's the hottest, to the who's who at-bat, to the best up-and-coming recruits for the draft. Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes seems to be the name in everyone's mouth during the 2024 season after his dominating talent and impressive college career achievements made him one to watch. Not to mention his buzzworthy relationship with Louisiana State University gymnast Olivia Dunne, which only added to his hype. The California-born player has had a fast journey to the major leagues, and it's only the beginning.

Skenes's incredible throwing arm isn't the only reason he has attracted mass attention in the MLB world. The LSU graduate had an interesting road to the Pirates locker room before signing the dotted line on a multi-million dollar baseball contract that would change his life forever. Not to mention, he was the No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft, and his impressive start in the 2024 season proves he has a long career ahead of him if he continues at this rate. We're pretty sure this pirate has already found plenty of gold on his journey to the MLB — here's a look at the transformation of Paul Skenes.