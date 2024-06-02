Tragic Details About Yolanda Hadid

While a Bravo Housewife's life may seem glamorous, not everything is as it seems once the cameras stop rolling. Former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Yolanda Hadid joined the show in its third season, dealing with some of her most personal struggles on camera before leaving the show three years later. Her chronic battle with Lyme disease, the breakdown of her marriage with David Foster, and the criticism she endured while raising her daughters Gigi and Bella just scratched the surface when it came to the obstacles she's overcome in the spotlight.

Due to her public platform, Yolanda has been extremely open and honest about her personal life, even after leaving the "RHOBH" franchise. Not all press may be good press, however, as the mother of three has come to find out. She's been attacked for putting her life on display, and a TikTok video dubbed "5 Reasons Why Everyone Hates Yolanda Hadid" went viral in 2023, calling into question how she raises her children and accusing her of toxic behavior. Some examples included over-restricting her children's diets and even favoring one child over the other, both of which she responded by jokingly dubbing herself the "#Worstmomever" in a sarcastic TikTok video.

Sarcastic humor may help, but it certainly can't solve all the obstacles (past and present) that the model-turned-reality star has endured over the years. While she may have a hefty $45 million fortune, she's paid her dues in hardships. Here's a look at the tragic details of Yolanda Hadid.