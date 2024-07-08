Stories About Barron Trump That Were Totally False

There's no denying that Barron Trump has had a ton written about him in his 18 years. However, that's not to say everything that's been said has been true. In fact, there have been a number of blatantly false stories made about the former president's youngest son, from family tension, to claims that Melania Trump wasn't his mother, to bad behavior that led to government policies.

We'll start with the maternity question, aka one of the most bizarre stories to have ever done the rounds. That is, while Melania isn't Barron's real mom, Princess Diana is. Yes, you read that right. It's not clear how long this particular rumor floated around in QAnon circles. However, it was brought to the public's attention in April 2022, when X (formerly Twitter) account, @PatriotTakes shared screenshots of commentary made by those who believed it. Among the "proof" supplied were side-by-side pics of a young Princess Diana at Balmoral Castle, and even younger Barron on-stage. Tbh, we kind of get it: if you scrunch up your eyes, cock your head to the left and look exclusively at the hair, it's a wonder no one spotted the similarities earlier on.

Of course, there's no proof to this particular theory. For one, much as she is missed, Princess Diana passed away just two decades shy of Barron's birth. Then, there's the fact that Melania did a ton of press during her pregnancy and shortly after giving birth to her only child. Emphasis on her only child.