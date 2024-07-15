Scandals That Rocked The Olsen Twins' World

For nearly two decades, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen were known for their clean-cut public image. However, things certainly took a turn not long after the twins hit adulthood. And, while things have generally panned out to show the sisters aren't all that scandalous, they have been caught up in a fair number of scandals.

Let's start at the very beginning. Back in 2005, the National Enquirer published a story with a particularly damning headline concerning Ashley. The headline in question? "Ashley Olsen caught in drug scandal" (via Campaign). As it turns out, the article was actually based on claims concerning her boyfriend at the time, Scott Sartiano. According to the outlet, Sartiano was at the center of an FBI investigation, and authorities were looking into claims that he had offered illegal drugs as bribes.

Unsurprisingly, Ashley was not impressed by the publication bringing her into it — especially since she claimed not to know anything about it in the first place. The actor went on to sue the National Enquirer, American Media Inc., and National Enquirer Inc.for a whopping $40 million. Per the lawsuit, "There is no drug scandal, or at least there was no scandal prior to the publication of the article. Freedom of the press is a valuable right, but it is not a license for gossipy tabloids to tar and feather innocent celebrities and destroy their reputations and businesses for the rag's profits." The outlet subsequently apologized.