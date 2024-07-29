The Head-Turning Transformation Of Dr. Phil's Son, Jordan

Even while he was rising in the music industry, Jordan McGraw still made time for love. In December 2020, he married former reality star and TV host Morgan Stewart after dating for less than a year. But that wasn't the first time the two had gotten together – they had dated a decade before for a brief time. "He broke up [with me] because he was like, 'I'm not down with you...,'" Stewart once shared on Instagram Live (per People). "And then I was like 'Fine, whatever, I'm over you, I don't care.'...Then the past year we got back together. Isn't that cute? He was persistent, and I was like, 'Alright.' "

Despite their history, the happy couple has gushed about finding each other again at the right time. "There was no lapse in that feeling of ... being comfortable around each other," McGraw shared on an episode of his father's podcast, "Phil In The Blanks." "There was no restart. It was just kinda like 'Hey, there you are.'"

Stewart has fit right in with her hubby's family, even when she and McGraw were not together. "During that ten years [apart], you continued to have a relationship with [our family]," Dr. Phil shared in the same podcast, which featured an in-depth interview with the couple. "And I saw you a time or two. I saw you at CBS a couple of times and stuff. It was always very friendly. We always were happy to see each other."