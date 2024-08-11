What Other WNBA Players Have Said About Angel Reese

Angel Reese has been named one of two major frontrunners in the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year race. While Reese's long–term purported rival, Caitlin Clark, has recorded more notable achievements as of July 2024 — including putting up the first triple-double by a rookie and leading in the number of assists in a single game (19) — the self-proclaimed "Chi Barbie" has one major accomplishment to brag about. On Sunday, July 7, 2024, Reese recorded her 13th double-double of the season in a game against the Seattle Storm, which instantly made her the league's all-time leader. Her double-double streak ultimately came to an end at 15 in a game against the New York Liberty on July 12 of that year.

Throughout her rookie year, Reese has not been afraid to blow her own trumpet. In a June 3, 2024 chat with ESPN, she boldly claimed she was one of the reasons more viewers tuned into the WNBA. When she put up a career-high 25 points to help the Chicago Sky secure a win against the Indiana Fever on June 23, 2024, Reese told the outlet, "I'm a dog! You can't teach that. I'mma go out and do whatever it takes to win in every single night. My teammates rely on my energy. So being able to continue the energy even if we're down, even if we're up, that's what I do." Clearly, Reese has a lot to say about herself, but what have other WNBA players said about her? Let's dive right in!