The Truth About HGTV Star Christina Hall's Messy History Filming With Her Husbands

Christina Hall has pulled off something most of us would consider a nightmare: working with her exes (who were husbands at the time). The HGTV star spent years co-starring with her first ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, on "Flip or Flop," teamed up with her third ex, Josh Hall, for its spin-off, "The Flip Off," and even had her second husband, Ant Anstead, pop up on "Christina on the Coast." But while she's made a habit of mixing business with exes, one expert says this pattern is far from healthy.

To Christina's credit, she's never claimed that working with a spouse is easy — or even a good idea. Despite making it look effortless on TV, she's been candid about the drawbacks. "I mean, it is challenging to work with your spouse, especially if they're not used to being on TV," she admitted to Us Weekly, although after nearly a decade of working with El Moussa, she's learned to go with the flow. "I'm just so used to doing it... I don't take things too seriously and I feel like... who I am, like day-to-day is different than who I am on camera."

But as we all know by now, all three of her marriages, each involving partners she worked with in one way or another, have gone up in flames. But Dr. Patrick Wanis, behavior and relationship expert and author of "Get Over Your Ex Now!" isn't surprised. According to him, this habit of turning her marriages into business ventures likely played a big part in why these relationships ended in divorce.