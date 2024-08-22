What Hollywood Stars Have Said About Kissing Ryan Reynolds
Throughout his decades-long career, Reynolds has locked lips with many an A-lister — and a number of them have been more than happy to kiss and tell. From on-screen make-outs with co-stars, to the award show smooch no one saw coming, stars including Melissa Joan Hart and Andrew Garfield have opened up about their experiences (and no surprise, most recollections have been super complimentary).
We'll start with Hart. Back in 1996, she and Reynolds co-starred in "Sabrina the Teenage Witch," with the latter as Hart's character's crush. Though their characters never kissed, Hart later came clean that she and Reynolds had had a romantic "thing" IRL after filming had wrapped. The revelation came in her 2013 autobiography, "Melissa Explains it All." According to the actor, Reynolds had brought her a wrapped gift, but she believed it meant something more. Cue a movie-esque scene of her running to him and a marathon make-out sesh. One of Hart's recollections? "I remember that his lips were pretty wonderful, plus he had these big hands and shoulders that completely swallowed my petite frame," she wrote.
The co-stars ultimately didn't take their relationship any further (probs a good move, since Hart actually had a boyfriend at the time), but according to the "Sabrina" series star, Reynolds later admitted the hookup to her now-sister-in-law. "'Melissa let me make out with her once,' he said," she reported. No regrets, then!
Sophia Bush praised Ryan's professionalism
Next up, Sophia Bush, who co-starred with Reynolds back in the 2002 "Van Wilder." The film was Bush's first, which would have been a nerve-wracking moment in itself. However, it also came with the added pressure of needing to have her first-ever on-screen kiss. Luckily for Bush, though, Reynolds was happy to coach her through it. "I said something about it being my first day, and he was like, 'Okay, here's a couple of things you need to know,' and gave me just little technical tips that were so helpful, put me completely at ease ... and yeah, he's just the best," she told ET.
Bush also went on to laud him for being a stand-up guy in an industry where that in itself is a rarity. "I just remember Ryan Reynolds being the most professional and kind and courteous man, and I mean you want to talk about good men in Hollywood, like, aces all around," she gushed. We love to see it!
As for his kissing abilities, Bush has reciprocated Reynolds' professionalism, never going into detail. Having said that, a month prior to her interview with ET, Bush had hinted to E! News that it had been a good one. "My first on-screen kiss was with Ryan Reynolds ... not shabby," she shared.
Anna Faris poked fun at their intense 'Just Friends' scene
A few years after "Van Wilder," Ryan Reynolds went on to star in "Just Friends" alongside Amy Smart and Anna Faris. We're not statisticians or anything, but there's a good chance the first thing that popped into your mind after reading "Just Friends" was the film's poster, which featured Smart kissing Reynolds on the cheek and Faris taking up a slightly less demure posture, borderline ripping off his bottom lip.
Of course, that particular scene wasn't exactly a kiss so much as it was Faris giving him a peck, pre-bite. More than a decade after the film's release, Faris joked about it in an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen." Asked by a fan if she could share her best and worst on-screen kisses, she admitted that she typically didn't tend to have serious kisses on-camera (hardly surprising — after all, this is an actor who hasn't got roles because she was too funny), but that her "Just Friends" kiss was a stand-out moment. "There is a moment where I almost, like, take ... I almost take Ryan's lower lip off with my teeth ... That was pretty fun," she reminisced.
Given that Faris joked during press for "Just Friends" that she and Reynolds found the same kinds of things funny, something tells us it was probably a memorable kiss for him as well. That, and the fact that he probably had to ice his lip afterwards.
Morena Baccarin complained about kissing Ryan in 'Deadpool'
One star who wasn't quite as enamored with the prospect of planting one on Ryan Reynolds? His "Deadpool" leading lady, Morena Baccarin. However, it turns out that wasn't because she thought Reynolds was one of the worst kissers in Hollywood — in fact, it had nothing to do with Reynolds himself.
Speaking to Desde Hollywood ahead of the first "Deadpool" film, Baccarin explained that she didn't like kissing Reynolds because of the suit he had to wear. "I'm not going to lie to you, looking at that thing was crazy, and the first time I saw it I said, 'I got to kiss that?'" she recounted. Reynolds didn't paint a particularly pretty picture of what happened when they did actually kiss. "I remember when we first kissed there was a slight squishing sound," he explained. It didn't help that the scene also happened right at the end of the day, which contributed to the experience being what Reynolds described as, "Hot and nasty." Yeah, we're not shocked this wasn't the best-ever smooching sequence.
FWIW, Blake Lively didn't seem to mind the suit quite as much. After all, ahead of the "Deadpool & Wolverine" release, she took to Instagram to share a pic of herself kissing her "Deadpool" suit-clad hubby. They do say love is blind!
Andrew Garfield loved kissing Ryan at the Golden Globes
No list of stars who've kissed Ryan Reynolds in the past would be complete without a mention of his moment with Andrew Garfield at the 2017 Golden Globes. Some will remember that Ryan Gosling walked away the victor for his role in "La La Land" ... only to be upstaged by Reynolds and Garfield locking lips at their table.
Speaking to Wired of the moment, Garfield revealed that he had been the one to pitch it. According to the "Spider-Man" alum, he suggested Reynolds kiss him if he won the award for his work in "Deadpool," rather than Blake Lively. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Reynolds was up for the prank. However, his gameness wasn't on the proviso that he did win. "He was like 'What if, even if I don't win?' I'm like, 'Yeah, let's just kiss.'" Garfield recounted. That's exactly what happened — and suffice it to say, Garfield has no regrets. As he quipped to Wired, "It was nice to do it. I liked it."
Granted, he did have one reservation, after the fact. That is, he was concerned Reynolds enjoyed it a bit too much, and he'd only been looking for a good time (not exactly surprising, given Garfield once agreed to go streaking down Hollywood Boulevard for a role, in the name of feeling free). More importantly, though, he explained, "[It's] happened to me before, where people catch feelings and I don't." Fair. Also super sweet that he considered Reynolds' feelings.
Blake Lively is Ryan's favorite kissing partner
Luckily for Andrew Garfield, he had nothing to worry about. Quite the contrary, Ryan Reynolds cleared everything up a few weeks after the fact.
Speaking to the press in wake of his winning the 2017 Hasty Pudding Theatricals Man of the Year award, Reynolds clarified that Garfield was a marvelous kisser in his own right. "Make no mistake, Andrew Garfield is a wonderful kisser. Very generous. A real darting tongue," he quipped (via ET). Nevertheless, asked to choose who gave a better smooch between Garfield and Mrs. Reynolds, he picked the latter. "I'm going to go with my wife on that one, for a number of reasons," he explained. Maybe that was to make up for his previous comments on their own on-screen kiss from when they were on "Green Lantern" and not yet dating. As some may remember, he told MediaCorp he'd rate it at 8.5 — a score Blake Lively wasn't exactly thrilled about.
Then again, it could be because his wife really is a great kisser. After all, that's something a number of stars have said about kissing Lively. Either way, it seems like this couple have their own kissing chemistry on lock — a good sign, we should think.