What Hollywood Stars Have Said About Kissing Ryan Reynolds

Throughout his decades-long career, Reynolds has locked lips with many an A-lister — and a number of them have been more than happy to kiss and tell. From on-screen make-outs with co-stars, to the award show smooch no one saw coming, stars including Melissa Joan Hart and Andrew Garfield have opened up about their experiences (and no surprise, most recollections have been super complimentary).

We'll start with Hart. Back in 1996, she and Reynolds co-starred in "Sabrina the Teenage Witch," with the latter as Hart's character's crush. Though their characters never kissed, Hart later came clean that she and Reynolds had had a romantic "thing" IRL after filming had wrapped. The revelation came in her 2013 autobiography, "Melissa Explains it All." According to the actor, Reynolds had brought her a wrapped gift, but she believed it meant something more. Cue a movie-esque scene of her running to him and a marathon make-out sesh. One of Hart's recollections? "I remember that his lips were pretty wonderful, plus he had these big hands and shoulders that completely swallowed my petite frame," she wrote.

The co-stars ultimately didn't take their relationship any further (probs a good move, since Hart actually had a boyfriend at the time), but according to the "Sabrina" series star, Reynolds later admitted the hookup to her now-sister-in-law. "'Melissa let me make out with her once,' he said," she reported. No regrets, then!