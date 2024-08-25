Meghan Markle Can't Escape Ozempic Speculation From Royal Watchers
Meghan Markle has always been the tabloid's favorite target for the most outlandish rumors and controversies. At this point, the Duchess of Sussex could probably write a book on how to stay unbothered when you're constantly the talk of the town — whether it's for cozying up to Rory McIlroy or having a falling out with Victoria Beckham. But the gossip that takes the cake? It's the one where she supposedly jumped on the Ozempic bandwagon just because she shed a few pounds.
Dubbed as one of the most hated celebrities on the internet, Markle has been dragged through the mud for years, but this Ozempic rumor is perhaps one of the most bizarre she's been involved in. Critics have noticed her weight loss and immediately jumped to the conclusion that she's on the controversial drug. "Once again Meghan looks like Ozempic Barbie," one royal watcher said on X (formerly Twitter), when pictures of Markle and Prince Harry on their trip to Colombia made the rounds. Another cooked up a particularly wild theory: "Meghan is using #ozempic to get thin and compete with Catherine." And, unsurprisingly, some had gone the body-shaming route. "Meghan has been into the Ozempic a little too much. She has lost all her bust though it was minimal and her limbs are skeletal," a critic tweeted.
But before anyone gets too carried away with the speculations, Dr. Amy Lee, Head of Nutrition for Nucific, said that Markle's weight loss doesn't automatically mean she's on Ozempic. If anything, it could just be good old-fashioned stress — something the duchess has had plenty of practice dealing with.
A nutritionist said that Meghan may never have taken Ozempic
In an exclusive interview with Nicki Swift, Dr. Amy Lee weighed in on the rumors about Meghan Markle and Ozempic, reminding everyone that you can't diagnose someone's diet from a few pictures. Sure, a bunch of celebrities have admitted to using the drug for weight loss for weight loss, but that doesn't automatically put Markle in the same boat.
"It is difficult to say if Meghan Markle was or is on Ozempic. Images seen can be a product of rapid weight loss, which can be achieved by dropping weight faster than 0.5-1 lb/ week," she explained, noting that "Ozempic face" can pop up in individuals who've never even touched the stuff. "What people need to realize that 'Ozempic face' can be the result of any regimen that causes rapid weight loss," she added. "Meghan can be undergoing stressful time, not eating or drinking appropriately, and lost a lot of weight and can look like the images in the picture."
Plus, the idea of Markle being stressed out isn't exactly far-fetched. Reports have hinted that she's been juggling so much that her health has taken a backseat. "She's stressed, and friends are afraid she could be spiraling," a source told Life & Style, adding that her packed schedule is wreaking havoc on her habits. "When Meghan is stressed, she barely eats. Friends say she's dropped at least 15 pounds... She doesn't have an appetite when she's juggling a lot."
Meghan's fluctuating weight may be due to her past pregnancies
When it comes to Meghan Markle's transformation over the years, the ups and downs in her weight likely have more to do with motherhood than any miracle drug. With two pregnancies under her belt — Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet — those fluctuations are only natural. Dr. Amy Lee suggests that Markle's ability to return to her pre-baby figure quicker than most is simply a result of her youth and access to top-tier healthcare.
"If you look up images of Meghan Markle in 2019 vs. 2024, a lot of her pregnancy images pop up which I would say contributes to her 'fuller' look. She is still considered to be relatively young so bouncing back from pregnancy is much easier compared to someone who is older," Lee explained to Nicki Swift, and went on to note that Markle likely has world-class medical experts who can guide her on maintaining her health, nixing the need for controversial shortcuts like Ozempic. Lee also pointed out, "And as for images where she looks a bit more 'gaunt' it can be difficult to attribute it all to the potential use of Ozempic when even being 'dehydrated' can make one look like that."
Or maybe, just maybe, Markle's fit physique now is the result of hitting the gym. After all, she wasn't shy about sharing her love for working out in the past. "Sometimes the idea of working out sounds absolutely dreadful," she shared with Women's Health. "But I always remind myself of how good it will feel afterward."