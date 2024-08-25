Meghan Markle Can't Escape Ozempic Speculation From Royal Watchers

Meghan Markle has always been the tabloid's favorite target for the most outlandish rumors and controversies. At this point, the Duchess of Sussex could probably write a book on how to stay unbothered when you're constantly the talk of the town — whether it's for cozying up to Rory McIlroy or having a falling out with Victoria Beckham. But the gossip that takes the cake? It's the one where she supposedly jumped on the Ozempic bandwagon just because she shed a few pounds.

Dubbed as one of the most hated celebrities on the internet, Markle has been dragged through the mud for years, but this Ozempic rumor is perhaps one of the most bizarre she's been involved in. Critics have noticed her weight loss and immediately jumped to the conclusion that she's on the controversial drug. "Once again Meghan looks like Ozempic Barbie," one royal watcher said on X (formerly Twitter), when pictures of Markle and Prince Harry on their trip to Colombia made the rounds. Another cooked up a particularly wild theory: "Meghan is using #ozempic to get thin and compete with Catherine." And, unsurprisingly, some had gone the body-shaming route. "Meghan has been into the Ozempic a little too much. She has lost all her bust though it was minimal and her limbs are skeletal," a critic tweeted.

But before anyone gets too carried away with the speculations, Dr. Amy Lee, Head of Nutrition for Nucific, said that Markle's weight loss doesn't automatically mean she's on Ozempic. If anything, it could just be good old-fashioned stress — something the duchess has had plenty of practice dealing with.