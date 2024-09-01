Tom Cruise's Outrageously Lavish Lifestyle Is Hard To Believe
Tom Cruise is one of the world's highest-paid actors. Over the years, Cruise has commanded huge paychecks for his popular blockbusters. For the 2005 film "War of the Worlds," which grossed $603 million worldwide, Cruise was reportedly paid $100 million after he decided to forgo an advanced check. Six years later, Cruise earned a portion of the $700 million gross made off of "Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol," per Forbes. Still, Cruise's biggest payday was right around the corner. After the release of the Joseph Kosinski-directed 2022 film "Top Gun: Maverick," which is Cruise's highest-grossing film at $1.4 billion, he was projected to have earned over $100 million.
Cruise is worth every dime, as a Hollywood executive told Variety in 2022. "I would never bet against Tom Cruise," they said. "Most actors aren't worth what you pay them, but Cruise and maybe Dwayne Johnson justify their salaries." The big bucks Cruise has earned during his decades-long career have afforded him a very lavish life. The actor has had the finest possessions—cars, houses, jets, motorcycles, you name it! Cruise's star power has given him privileges and experiences that the 99% can only dream of. So, in Jerry McGuire's famous words, Nicki Swift will "Show you the money."
He holds a pilot's license and has several private jets
While the fear of heights would freeze most people, Tom Cruise doesn't. In June 2018, Cruise and former television host James Corden went skydiving in a segment promoting "Mission: Impossible – Fallout" on "The Late Late Show with James Corden." Similarly, Cruise thanked his audience for supporting "Top Gun: Maverick" in December 2022 while aboard a helicopter on the set of "Mission: Impossible-Dead Reckoning."
Cruise has a pilot's license, which he reportedly acquired in 1994. He is also said to own three to five jets, per Forbes. In a promotional clip for "Top Gun: Maverick," Academy Award-winning writer Christopher McQuarrie, Cruise's long-term collaborator, revealed that Cruise's fighter-bomber was used in the blockbuster. "The P51 Mustang as featured in the film is Tom's, and it's a beautiful aircraft," McQuarrie disclosed.
Cruise's "Top Gun: Maverick" co-stars have shared their experiences with him in the pilot's seat. For actor Jennifer Connelly, flying alongside Cruise as he performed rolling stunts on the P51 Mustang was a ride of a lifetime. "It was an incredible experience," Connelly said. "Certainly like nothing I've ever done before." Cruise's other co-star, Glen Powell, told CBS Mornings that working with Cruise included such a thorough flight program, which inspired him to go ahead and get his own pilot's license.
Tom Cruise's real estate portfolio is worth hundreds of millions
Tom Cruise has bought and sold exquisite homes over the years, and in November 2016, The Tampa Bay Times reported Cruise acquired the uppermost floors of a Clearwater, Florida, building. Per the publication, Cruise was looking to merge three $3 million units into one luxurious penthouse. Seven years later, it was reported that Cruise owned not one but three other condos within the same building, all worth $1,475,000. Cruise's purchase raised eyebrows for two reasons—the project's developer was a member of the Church of Scientology, and its location wasn't far from the church's headquarters.
Just as Cruise invests millions in buying and tailoring properties to suit his needs, his asking price when selling them is audacious. In 2016, Cruise made a $7.5 million profit when he sold the 10,000-square-foot Beverly Hills home he once shared with ex Katie Holmes for $40 million. Two years later, the actor put his Telluride, Colorado, ranch on the market for $59 million. In March 2021, it was back on sale for $39.5 million, and by May of that year, Cruise had found a buyer.
The actor loves fast and expensive cars
As far as the need for speed goes—pun intended—Tom Cruise is not limited to private jets. In April 2007, Cruise and Katie Holmes were pictured arriving at Mastro's Steakhouse in a 1958 Chevrolet Corvette (C1). Different variations of the sports car model, whose production ceased in 1962, recorded speeds of up to 142 mph. At the time of writing, the car is still valuable, and its average market price is $120,196.
In May 2006, Cruise and Holmes arrived at the "Mission: Impossible III" premiere in a Bugatti Veyron (2005). Cruise had a hard time opening the door of the super sports car, which led to a rumor that he'd been banned from ever owning a Bugatti. The luxury car boasts a speed of 252 mph and retails at an average price of $1.5 million as of August 2024.
Still on Cruise's love for top-speed automobiles, the actor used a Ford Saleen Mustang to move around New York during the 2006 premiere of "Mission: Impossible III." Cruise had the car flown overnight from Los Angeles to Newark, New Jersey, for a whopping $13,000. According to John Ficarra, a film car company owner who facilitated that transportation, Cruise owned more than one Ford Saleen Mustang at the time.
Tom Cruise had a money-saving, quick divorce from Katie Holmes
In June 2012, Katie Holmes filed for divorce from Tom Cruise. The "Edge of Tomorrow" actor was apparently caught off-guard by the unexpected move. Luckily, the pair had a prenuptial agreement, which reportedly guaranteed Holmes payment depending on the number of years they were married. One of the causes of the divorce, as Cruise revealed in a deposition, was his affiliation with the Church of Scientology (via ABC). Holmes cut ties with the church at the onset of divorce proceedings, while Cruise is reportedly still a member as of 2024.
Holmes and Cruise were able to reach an agreement in a record 11 days. According to lawyer Marilyn Chinitz, a partner at the firm that represented Cruise, the couple settled swiftly for two reasons. First, they both had lawyers who had their best interests at heart. Second, a much longer process would have cost them more money. "It's incredibly costly to litigate," Chinitz told Bloomberg Law. "And the cost factors are enormous. You're better off taking those monies and putting it into your child's college account and saving it."
His children attended high-cost private schools
Tom Cruise shares adopted children, Connor and Isabella Cruise, with "The Hours" actor Nicole Kidman. Connor and Isabella reportedly went to Delphian School in Portland, Oregon, a private day and boarding school that doesn't come cheap. As of 2024, students at Delphian School pay $27,652 to $78,596 annually in tuition fees.
During Katie Holmes and Cruise's split, the former lovebirds' daughter Suri Cruise, whom the pair welcomed in April 2006, was entitled to a figure in the neighborhood of $400,000 every year in child support until her 18th birthday. She, too, attended some costly schools. Suri was reportedly at the $40,000-per-year Avenues: The World School in New York. Per Daily Mail, her curriculum included Mandarin lessons.
In June 2024, Suri graduated from LaGuardia High School, a public school with many famous alumni, including Jennifer Aniston, Timothée Chalamet, and "Suits" star Gina Torres. Suri then enrolled at Carnegie Mellon University. According to the school's 2024/2025 fee structure, students pay either $86,812 or $73,000 for tuition and other expenses, depending on whether they are boarding.
Was Tom Cruise aboard a $570,000-per-week superyacht?
In July 2021, the "Triple Seven," a luxury superyacht, arrived in Penzance, an ancient town in southwestern England. Tom Cruise was rumored to have been aboard the vessel early in the morning. Observers reportedly noticed a supposed silhouette of Cruise as the sun began to rise, but there was no verification that it was the "American Made" actor. Cruise had earlier been seen leaving "Triple Seven" when it stopped in Mevagissey, a fishing village in Cornwall that's only a 52-minute drive away.
The "Triple Seven" is the epitome of luxury at sea. It has an 18-member crew and can host up to 10 guests. To rent it, customers must pay at least $570,000 per week. The superyacht features luxurious amenities such as a lounge, a sun deck jacuzzi, and a beach club. Fitness enthusiasts have a reason to smile when aboard it since the 223-foot superyacht includes a gym.
As if renting "Triple Seven" is not expensive enough, buying it costs an arm and a leg. As of August 2024, the listed market price is $42.2 million. Cruise may not have a problem affording it since his net worth as of March 2024 was $600 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.
He's worn some high-end timepieces in the past
Tom Cruise is often seen wearing super expensive watch brands at events. In July 2018, Cruise was promoting "Mission: Impossible – Fallout" at Lotte Cinema World Tower in Seoul, South Korea [0:06]. At the press conference, the actor was sporting an all-black outfit which he paired with a stainless steel Calibre de Cartier Chronograph. The elegant timepiece had a price tag of $10,900 at the time, but the watch model has since been discontinued.
In another sighting, Cruise was pictured carrying an umbrella as he walked into Jimmy Kimmel's studio in February 2023. Despite the blurring effects of the rain, the Rolex GMT-Master II on his left wrist was hard to miss. Per GQ, Cruise's GMT-Master featured white gold in place of normal steel. The GMT-Master II in Oystersteel costs $30,900 at the time of writing, which means Cruise could have paid a lot more for his watch.
Cruise clearly has a strong liking for the Rolex brand. During the 2024 Wimbledon Women's Singles final, Cruise was in attendance alongside celebrities like "Euphoria" star Zendaya and Russian tennis legend Maria Sharapova. Once again, he was dressed in all-black and wore a Rolex Day-Date, which retails at $40,100 as of August 2024.
Tom Cruise has an exotic taste in motorcycles
Tom Cruise has an exquisite preference in motorcycles, although it's not quite clear which ones he specifically owns. At the June 2005 premiere of "War of the Worlds," Cruise and Katie Holmes arrived in a 2004 Honda Rune motorcycle. The following year, Cruise went to the premiere of "Mission: Impossible III" in New York while riding a Confederate Hellcat F-113 Combat. The 2005 Hellcat is priced at $45,000 as at August 2024. In September 2018, Cruise was spotted leaving on a Ducati SuperSport after dining at a Japanese restaurant.
Cruise, as it turns out, is a skilled motorcyclist. In an interview with Moto Tribe, Justin Kell, who's helped create most motorcycle stunts in Hollywood, said of the actor, "Tom Cruise can ride a motorcycle really well. He's a really good rider." Cruise's most daring stunt was performed in the 2023 film "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One." Cruise rode a motorcycle through a ramp and off a Norwegian cliff. He had a sharp descent, then proceeded to deploy a parachute that helped him land safely on the ground. During a behind-the-scenes shoot, Cruise said of the Honda CRF450R bike he used, "This is next part training right here — motocross."
He plays golf in his free time
Tom Cruise can obviously afford to pay to play on any golf course in the world, but it's not always as expensive as it seems. In July 2020, Cruise made a stop for lunch at Richmond Park Golf Club in the southwest of London. The club is quite friendly to the public, seeing as its 2024 joining and membership fees only amount to $157. However, it has an additional "pay as you play" revenue model.
In May of the following year, Cruise took time away from filming "Mission: Impossible" in North Yorkshire, England, to play golf at St. Andrews, Scotland. St Andrews is one of the world's oldest golf clubs backed by luxurious brands like Rolex. As of August 2024, an individual weekly package for playing golf at the facility costs $230.
Cruise traveled to Johannesburg, South Africa, in December 2022 and stopped at Killarney Country Club. The facility is also quite affordable — it has a $302 annual student membership fee as of August 2024. So, what's different about Cruise if golf clubs are that accessible? Well, in true Hollywood superstar fashion, Cruise had the convenience of visiting these golf clubs in a helicopter. That's a luxury that's not available to many regular folks.
Tom Cruise sends former co-star Dakota Fanning the same birthday gift every year
Actor Dakota Fanning starred alongside Tom Cruise in the Steven Spielberg-directed thriller "War of the Worlds" in 2005. Fanning turned 11 during filming, and Cruise was kind enough to buy her a gift. "He [Cruise] gave me my first cell phone for that birthday. It was a Motorola Razr," the "Please Stand By" actor recalled on "The Kelly Clarkson Show." "I wanted a Razr so bad ... and I must have been talking about it a lot because that's what he got me."
Every year since, Fanning has received the same gift from Cruise — a pair of shoes. That, too, was a calculated and thoughtful gift on Cruise's part, as Fanning told Clarkson. "I ... like loved shoes when I was little and like, I started to fit into really small adult shoes when I was on the "War of the Worlds" press tour, so I was very excited about them. And so, from that birthday on, he always sends me shoes." Fanning assumed the birthday tradition would die on her 18th birthday, as she shared on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," but the shoes kept coming well into her 30th birthday.
The Tom Cruise Cake is a holiday hit
When the holidays come around, Tom Cruise has a foolproof way of keeping a smile on everyone's face — coconut cake. Cruise's flavored coconut bundt cakes come with a custom note from the actor and distributed to celebrities and random California residents. They are made at Doan's Bakery, a small, family-run shop in downtown Los Angeles.
Several celebrity recipients of the "Tom Cruise Cake" have expressed how good it tastes. In an interview with Virgin Radio UK, "Forrest Gump" star Tom Hanks said, "It is a vanilla coconut bundt cake ... It is the most delicious cake you'll ever have on your platter." In a conversation with "The Jennifer Hudson Show," Cruise's " Top Gun: Maverick" co-star Glen Powell revealed that the cake became a favorite amongst his friends, and he had to create a party in its honor. "My friends that have tried it, they love it so much that ... they hit me up, like, right around December 1st, like 'Hey! Has it arrived yet?'" Powell shared. "So, now I have like a party at my house where I'll have the 'Cruise Cake.' It's my 'Cruise Cake' party and I'll invite people over to try a bite or two of the 'Cruise Cake.'"
Word around town is that Cruise chose the cake because he loved it when he first tasted it. However, the actor surprisingly doesn't indulge because of his active lifestyle, as he disclosed on "The Late Late Show with James Corden." "I love sugar but I can't eat it," Cruise said.
Tom Cruise is generous to strangers
Tom Cruise is not only generous to friends, family, fans and his co-stars. On separate occasions, Cruise has shown kindness to complete strangers. In March 1996, Cruise coincidentally crossed paths with a young woman named Heloisa Vinhas, who was knocked down by a runaway driver. Per Tampa Bay Times, the actor not only helped her get medical attention, but paid her hospital bill. Eight years later, Cruise made a $5,000 contribution to a Dairy Queen donation box to help foot the medical bill for 11-year-old Ashley Flint. Flint, a Virginia resident, had sustained serious injuries in a go-kart accident.
Through the years, Cruise has worked with numerous charities, including UNICEF, Mentor L.A., and Raising Malawi. Although his philanthropic work is appreciated, not all of his contributions have been received well publicly. Cruise's connection to the Church of Scientology is often met with harsh criticism. In 2004, the actor reportedly gave the controversial church $3.2 million in donations, per Daily Mail.
He performed a stunt at the 2024 Olympic Games closing ceremony
When the 2024 Olympic Games ended, the United States topped the medal table with 40 gold medals, 44 silver medals, and 42 bronze medals. The Republic of China came in second, and Japan took third place. The hosts, France, managed fifth place with 64 medals.
At the closing ceremony, Tom Cruise handed over the Games to its next destination: Hollywood. Cruise dropped from the Stade de France rooftop as musician H.E.R performed [0:34]. He walked through a crowd that cheered him on, then received the Olympic flag from Los Angeles mayor Karen Bass and seven-time gold medalist Simone Biles. The actor mounted the flag on a motorcycle. He proceeded to ride through the streets of Paris, all while a fully illuminated Eiffel Tower provided a majestic background. Cruise got into an airplane, skydived, and planted the Olympic flag at the Hollywood sign.
During a behind-the-scenes feature, Cruise couldn't help but express his delight. "[I'm] very excited that it's going to be in L.A.," he told L.A. 28. "I'm very excited to be part of it — to bring it from Paris to Los Angeles. I admire these athletes so much. They take it to that level."