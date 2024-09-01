Tom Cruise's Outrageously Lavish Lifestyle Is Hard To Believe

Tom Cruise is one of the world's highest-paid actors. Over the years, Cruise has commanded huge paychecks for his popular blockbusters. For the 2005 film "War of the Worlds," which grossed $603 million worldwide, Cruise was reportedly paid $100 million after he decided to forgo an advanced check. Six years later, Cruise earned a portion of the $700 million gross made off of "Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol," per Forbes. Still, Cruise's biggest payday was right around the corner. After the release of the Joseph Kosinski-directed 2022 film "Top Gun: Maverick," which is Cruise's highest-grossing film at $1.4 billion, he was projected to have earned over $100 million.

Cruise is worth every dime, as a Hollywood executive told Variety in 2022. "I would never bet against Tom Cruise," they said. "Most actors aren't worth what you pay them, but Cruise and maybe Dwayne Johnson justify their salaries." The big bucks Cruise has earned during his decades-long career have afforded him a very lavish life. The actor has had the finest possessions—cars, houses, jets, motorcycles, you name it! Cruise's star power has given him privileges and experiences that the 99% can only dream of. So, in Jerry McGuire's famous words, Nicki Swift will "Show you the money."