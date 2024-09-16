Rare Times Pippa Middleton Showed Off Her Killer Legs

Pippa Middleton doesn't have a royal title, meaning she doesn't have to follow any particular dress codes, though she does typically tend to favor more modest lengths. Even so, just as her sister Kate Middleton has had the internet buzzing over her killer legs on the odd occasion more than once, Pippa has rocked looks that have shown off her own pins. And, like her older sibling, they've made for quite the enviable display.

The world was first introduced to Pippa back in 2011, on her sister's wedding day. In the months that followed, she was followed just about everywhere by the paparazzi. That meant everyone had a glimpse into the then-28-year-old's wardrobe — and spoiler alert, said wardrobe contained a bunch of mini skirts and dresses. Two stand-out picks were color-blocked mini skirts. Obviously. After all, it was 2011.

Sav/Getty

In the months following her sister's wedding, Pippa was pictured rocking not just one, but two color-blocked minis. The first was a navy and green skirt, which she paired with a white t-shirt, white wedges, and a navy cardigan. A few months later, she rocked the look again, but skipped the cardigan and swapped out the white wedges for a nude pair. Not long after that, she ran errands in another color-blocked mini; this time a gray and navy number, paired with a matching top and navy peep-toe heels. Color-blocking aside, each time she rocked one of the skirts, her toned and tanned legs made the looks.