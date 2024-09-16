Rare Times Pippa Middleton Showed Off Her Killer Legs
Pippa Middleton doesn't have a royal title, meaning she doesn't have to follow any particular dress codes, though she does typically tend to favor more modest lengths. Even so, just as her sister Kate Middleton has had the internet buzzing over her killer legs on the odd occasion more than once, Pippa has rocked looks that have shown off her own pins. And, like her older sibling, they've made for quite the enviable display.
The world was first introduced to Pippa back in 2011, on her sister's wedding day. In the months that followed, she was followed just about everywhere by the paparazzi. That meant everyone had a glimpse into the then-28-year-old's wardrobe — and spoiler alert, said wardrobe contained a bunch of mini skirts and dresses. Two stand-out picks were color-blocked mini skirts. Obviously. After all, it was 2011.
In the months following her sister's wedding, Pippa was pictured rocking not just one, but two color-blocked minis. The first was a navy and green skirt, which she paired with a white t-shirt, white wedges, and a navy cardigan. A few months later, she rocked the look again, but skipped the cardigan and swapped out the white wedges for a nude pair. Not long after that, she ran errands in another color-blocked mini; this time a gray and navy number, paired with a matching top and navy peep-toe heels. Color-blocking aside, each time she rocked one of the skirts, her toned and tanned legs made the looks.
Pippa's legs looked incredible in a denim minidress
Denim outfits may fall outside of the strict wardrobe rules the royals must follow, but once again, Pippa Middleton isn't a member of the firm — and from a styling perspective, we'd imagine she's pretty thrilled about that. After all, she looks drop-dead gorgeous in a denim mini.
While color-blocking was the style du jour in 2011, denim has always been "in" (at least for non-royals), and to say Middleton channeled Cindy Crawford in a button-down denim dress that September would be an understatement. Paired with a brown handbag and wedges and a pair of dark sunnies, Middleton gave off supermodel off-duty vibes, and her toned legs only drove home that point.
Legs aside, we also have to give Middleton props for an undeniably timeless choice with this outfit. Unlike the color-blocking ensembles, this pick is so classic it could just as easily have been snapped this year. Granted, since marrying husband James Matthews and becoming the future Lady of Glen Affric (still not a royal title) in 2017, Middleton has gone for more conservative attire. With that in mind, we're not anticipating a re-wear ... but we can dream, right?
Pippa's book launch minidress was leggy, yet tasteful
Many may remember that in 2012, Pippa Middleton released her party-planning book, "Celebrate: A Year of Festivities for Families and Friends." Unfortunately, the book became one of the controversies to rock Middleton's reputation, as some believed she was using her new in-laws to boost her own profile. Drama aside, though, it's undeniable that the look she picked for one of the book's launch events was next-level stunning.
Middleton's gray and black dress featured a high neckline and fluted skirt, and she accessorized with black heels and earrings. She finished the sleek look with an updated take on a 60's beehive hairdo. The youngest Middleton sister also added some sheer nude tights — and while many have said that doing so can make an outfit look stuffy and outdated, in this case, they added a sheen to her already-killer legs.
Sadly for the aspiring author, Middleton lost her book deal soon after, reportedly because she was unable to do more press surrounding the book (lest she name-drop a certain sibling). Luckily, that didn't put a dent in her style, and Middleton went on to have a number of moments at high profile events.
Pippa has rocked shorter, bolder styles at events
Pippa Middleton might have lost her publisher after just one book, but that's not to say she stopped receiving invitations to A-list events. Au contraire, she went on to show face (and legs) at a number of high-profile shindigs, from fashion shows, to benefit dinners.
One standout occasion was a 2013 dinner for the Serpentine Sackler gallery. For the event, Middleton donned a blue and pink feathered minidress. It was fairly surprising choice for the one-time author, who until that point had seemed to reach for more fitted looks. Even so, it was a fun pick. And, again, it let those pins take center stage. No tights in sight this time, though. Middleton paired her playful dress with completely bare legs.
Other than the boldness of the dress, Middleton kept the rest of her look very simple, with no accessories in sight aside from her clutch. She also went with a tousled hairstyle. A little Blake Lively-esque, if you will. Perhaps a nod to the actor's "Gossip Girl" character, since the show had ended the previous December. Either way, Middleton looked incredible.
Pippa has bared her legs for royal events
Though not quite as out-there as a feather dress, it may come as a surprise to some that Pippa Middleton has actually opted for shorter styles when attending royal events. Case in point: while attending the first Sunday service of 2017 at the St. Magdalene Church in Sandringham, she opted for a daringly short dress.
In fairness, it seems likely that Pippa's coat moved as she took long strides to catch up with her father and brother as they headed to the service. The dress also seemed to have moved up a bit as the Princess of Wales' sister was walking. Nevertheless, because the service is generally frequented by the royal family, photographers were on site at the time, and captured a whole lot of leg as Pippa walked past.
It's not clear if Pippa wore tights for the service, though perhaps she opted for a more matte pair to avoid any sheen making them stand out. It did seem to be a rather chilly morning, as in pictures of Kate Middleton from the same day, she was wearing a massive faux (we assume) fur hat, so we wouldn't rule out the possibility of hosiery. Then again, fashion knows no temperature, so we wouldn't blame Pippa if she did skip them.
Pippa's athleticism plays a big role in her toned pins
That Pippa Middleton has such toned legs is hardly a surprise given just how active she is. Like the rest of the Middleton family, Pippa is incredibly sporty, and over the years, she's been involved in a number of sporting events, from triathlons to bike rides.
While Pippa has participated in too many events to count, a few stand out. In 2011, she competed in the GE Blenheim Triathlon. The following year, she joined brother James Middleton for the Vasaloppet skiing race for a children's charity, and the year after that, the brother-sister duo teamed up again for the cross-country Race across America, again for a cause. Between the events themselves and the training leading up to them, it's no wonder that Pippa is as toned as she is. However, it's worth noting that she once joked about her body helping with the sports she loved playing. Writing for The Spectator back in 2013, Pippa shared that certain sports had generally been a breeze for her, thanks to, "My sturdy 'piano legs.'"
We'll go out on a limb (no pun intended) and say the relationship between Pippa's legs and her sporting abilities is a symbiotic one. Pippa may have undergone a transformation in some ways, but one thing that's never waned is her desire to stay active ... or those killer legs.