The Shady Side Of Princess Diana's Brother, Charles Spencer

Princess Diana's younger brother Charles Spencer has always made a point of honoring her memory. That said, he's also never held back from sharing his true feelings on things like the press' treatment of his family, or the royal family's approach to raising children. As such, on many occasions he's been accused of shadiness — but sometimes, it's been well-warranted.

Possibly the best-known instance of Spencer's shadiness comes from his sister's funeral, where he gave a eulogy. In the speech, he memorably declared, "I pledge that we, your blood family, will do all we can to continue the imaginative and loving way in which you were steering these two exceptional young men, so that their souls are not simply immersed by duty and tradition, but can sing openly, as you planned" (via Princess Diana 97). As if to drive home the point, Spencer emphasized the words, "Blood family." That said, his speech wasn't an all-out attack on the royal family. In fact, Spencer went on to add that his family had the utmost respect for them. Nevertheless, he continued, "We, like you, recognize the need for them to experience as many different aspects of life as possible, to arm them spiritually and emotionally for the years ahead."

Even with the brief softening and commitment to preparing Prince William and Prince Harry for their royal roles, many saw the speech overall as a dig at Spencer's late sister's in-laws as shady — but it's worth noting that even two years after the speech, he was unbothered by the criticism. In fact, in a 1999 interview on "Larry King Live," he told the host, "I'm not going to excuse myself, I'm not going to apologize, I stand by it," (via T Gilbert). He said what he said!