NFL WAGs Who Look So Different Without Makeup

Just as a quarterback would never play without an offensive line, an NFL WAG isn't going to step foot inside a stadium without her glam. And the pressure to look good at games just keeps growing, thanks to a group of highly successful women who have loaded bank accounts at their disposal. However, while some WAGs could probably afford to pay professional makeup artists every day, they occasionally let fans see what they look like when they aren't repping their partners on game day in one of Kristin Juszczyk's custom designs.

To get a better grasp of just how essential a flawless mug is to a WAG whose man is about to run the gauntlet on the gridiron, get a load of the packed football season schedule of makeup artist Allison Kaye. "I was flown out by the Pittsburgh Steelers, Washington Commanders, Philadelphia Eagles, and the Jacksonville Jaguars to do glam on location for a home game this season," she told Popsugar in 2024. (To clarify, the WAGs paid for her trips, not the teams.) She's not opposed to doing makeup for women from opposing teams, either. At the 2024 Super Bowl, some of her clients were in relationships with Kansas City Chiefs players, while others were boo'd up with San Francisco 49ers.

WAGs also bring their A-game when it comes to skincare, so when they go makeup-free, it always leaves fans clamoring for a peek inside their beauty playbooks.