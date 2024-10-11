Kayla Nicole Gets Brutally Honest About Travis & Taylor's Relationship

According to Kayla Nicole, Travis Kelce's most recent ex-girlfriend, the haters are gonna hate hate hate (hate hate hate). Even though she and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end called it quits what could be considered ages ago, and Kelce is now smitten with the Taylor Swift, Nicole claims that she's still dealing with an onslaught of hate from Swifties. And if she's being honest, it's starting to take a toll on her mental health. The model and Kelce's on-again, off-again romance ran from 2017 until they officially called it quits in 2022. There are rumors that infidelity was the cause of their split, while money issues were also floated as another reason that they were ultimately driven apart (Kelce was apparently too "cheap," which both parties have denied per Page Six).

But whatever the reason, Kelce and Nicole have clearly moved on in the interim, so why can't the fans just let her live? "I would be lying if I said that that level of hate and online chaos doesn't impact me. It does, even to this day," Nicole admitted to Angel Reese in a September 2024 appearance on the "Unapologetically Angel" podcast. "You can go to my most recent post and there will be people debating each other why I am worthless and I'll never be a talented person and I have no career."

Kayla Nicole gets real about the post-breakup hate she received 👏🏾 Watch full episode here: https://t.co/07Am4V4eQj pic.twitter.com/fe7ZUhWzd8 — Unapologetically Angel (@angelreeseshow) October 10, 2024

To her credit, Nicole has made real efforts to move on, even unfollowing her formerly close friend Brittany Mahomes to further distance herself from Kelce's inner circle. But despite her best efforts, the Swifties seem to have some bad blood and they just can't shake it off.