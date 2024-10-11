Kayla Nicole Gets Brutally Honest About Travis & Taylor's Relationship
According to Kayla Nicole, Travis Kelce's most recent ex-girlfriend, the haters are gonna hate hate hate (hate hate hate). Even though she and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end called it quits what could be considered ages ago, and Kelce is now smitten with the Taylor Swift, Nicole claims that she's still dealing with an onslaught of hate from Swifties. And if she's being honest, it's starting to take a toll on her mental health. The model and Kelce's on-again, off-again romance ran from 2017 until they officially called it quits in 2022. There are rumors that infidelity was the cause of their split, while money issues were also floated as another reason that they were ultimately driven apart (Kelce was apparently too "cheap," which both parties have denied per Page Six).
But whatever the reason, Kelce and Nicole have clearly moved on in the interim, so why can't the fans just let her live? "I would be lying if I said that that level of hate and online chaos doesn't impact me. It does, even to this day," Nicole admitted to Angel Reese in a September 2024 appearance on the "Unapologetically Angel" podcast. "You can go to my most recent post and there will be people debating each other why I am worthless and I'll never be a talented person and I have no career."
To her credit, Nicole has made real efforts to move on, even unfollowing her formerly close friend Brittany Mahomes to further distance herself from Kelce's inner circle. But despite her best efforts, the Swifties seem to have some bad blood and they just can't shake it off.
Kayla Nicole has been receiving hate from Swifties for years
Kayla Nicole has been trying to stay in her own lane, but Taylor Swift's fans just won't let her. And it's not like she hasn't addressed this issue before — the influencer has made multiple attempts to get the haters to back off, but they clearly won't take the hint. "I'm unproblematic. Mind my business. Never respond to the constant vitriol," Nicole once posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Solid as they come & don't expect a pat on the back for it either. Just know everyone has a breaking point & would love for 'yall' (because you know exactly who you are) to leave me alone."
Even if this is the case, she still kept her lips sealed on Swift's relationship with Travis Kelce's — but not without sharing some juicy insights about dating a star athlete first, of course. Her verdict? You probably won't see her back in her WAG era anytime soon, or maybe even ever. "I fully, wholeheartedly believe that I am out of the athlete stage," Nicole confirmed on the "Behind the Likes" podcast earlier in 2024. She elaborated on this on "Unapologetically Angel" a few months later, revealing that early in her relationship with (presumably) Kelce, she had next to nothing, and their first breakup was a major reality check.
"It is really easy to get caught up in their dream, their vision for their life. Something that I had to learn early on was that the relationship could be over tomorrow and what do you have?" the model explained. "We ended up getting back together but from that point moving forward I was like I don't care who I date, I'm going to always have my own place, my own car."
Are Kayla Nicole and Travis Kelce still friends?
Despite all the negativity that Kayla Nicole has faced since Travis Kelce started dating Taylor Swift, she's kept it classy, never speaking ill of her ex or seemingly holding a grudge against him either. In fact, their relationship is more civil than anything, though she knows that if they ever cross paths again, it'll have to be in private (for obvious reasons). "He's a great guy," Nicole dished during her "Unapologetically Angel" appearance. "And that [relationship] was a good time in my life." Even so, the model made it abundantly clear that they both know better than to be in any way chummy when there are prying cameras around.
"We've seen each other in public spaces but I think that we're both aware of the nature of his new situation that there's just no room to communicate or acknowledge each other publicly without it being spun into something crazy," Nicole added. Still, she has a soft spot for some of the people she met along the way — especially the Chiefs fans, telling People, "I still love my KC people and my KC community so much." However, as she argued, "I have to move forward and everyone has to respect that. And hopefully when they respect that, that means that they're no longer inserting me into things that do not involve me."