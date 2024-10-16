The Inside Scoop On Tate McRae's Relationship With The Kid LAROI

And just like that, we're finally back in the era where the pop stars you hear on the radio (or, in the case these days, TikTok and Instagram) are dating one another. Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are officially an item, and 2000s R&B icons Ashanti and Nelly are reportedly tying the knot — and welcoming a baby while they're at it. Meanwhile, social media stars turned chart-toppers Tate McRae and Kid Laroi have finally made it known that they're a couple after keeping fans guessing for a while.

Before their romance went public, both were linked to other people — McRae was dating Canadian ice hockey player Cole Sillinger, and Laroi was coupled up with TikTok star Katarina Deme. Both relationships ended in 2023, and by early 2024, fans started noticing sparks between McRae and Laroi shortly after they were spotted together hanging out in Mexico with other friends. The romance rumors took off when McRae posted an Instagram mirror selfie in what looked suspiciously like Laroi's shirt, with Laroi commenting with the face and sunglasses emoji, making the situation all the more eyebrow-raising. While neither confirmed the buzz at first, the two were photographed going on a dinner date in Los Angeles, followed by a cozy appearance at an NHL game.

Of course, it took Laroi standing on stage to finally seal the deal when he casually referred to McRae as his girlfriend in front of the audience. After all, nothing says official like making the big announcement mid-performance.