The Inside Scoop On Tate McRae's Relationship With The Kid LAROI
And just like that, we're finally back in the era where the pop stars you hear on the radio (or, in the case these days, TikTok and Instagram) are dating one another. Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are officially an item, and 2000s R&B icons Ashanti and Nelly are reportedly tying the knot — and welcoming a baby while they're at it. Meanwhile, social media stars turned chart-toppers Tate McRae and Kid Laroi have finally made it known that they're a couple after keeping fans guessing for a while.
Before their romance went public, both were linked to other people — McRae was dating Canadian ice hockey player Cole Sillinger, and Laroi was coupled up with TikTok star Katarina Deme. Both relationships ended in 2023, and by early 2024, fans started noticing sparks between McRae and Laroi shortly after they were spotted together hanging out in Mexico with other friends. The romance rumors took off when McRae posted an Instagram mirror selfie in what looked suspiciously like Laroi's shirt, with Laroi commenting with the face and sunglasses emoji, making the situation all the more eyebrow-raising. While neither confirmed the buzz at first, the two were photographed going on a dinner date in Los Angeles, followed by a cozy appearance at an NHL game.
Of course, it took Laroi standing on stage to finally seal the deal when he casually referred to McRae as his girlfriend in front of the audience. After all, nothing says official like making the big announcement mid-performance.
According to sources, the two are head over heels in love
Fans finally got confirmation about Kid Laroi and Tate McRae in April 2024 when Laroi dropped the G-word during a concert in Dublin. "I need everybody in here to sing this as loud as they can because my girlfriend's here tonight, and I don't want to look lame," he said at the time. "If you guys don't sing this really loud... It's going to embarrass me." And because it's practically a requirement for modern couples at this point, the two also became Instagram official just two months later when McRae celebrated her birthday. Laroi posted a mushy Instagram Story, complete with a kissing pic, captioned, "happy 21st birthday you make me better! I love yoooouuu @tatemcrae."
Not one to be outdone, the "Greedy" singer surprised fans during her Madison Square Garden show in August 2024 by bringing Laroi out on stage for their first-ever public performance together. Naturally, the two couldn't resist hugging and kissing before Laroi left the stage, and he even made sure to shower her with some praise: "I'm so proud of you, and you have so many people in here that love you. I'm one of them."
Though neither has spilled too many details about their relationship, it's obvious these two are serious. And according to those who've seen them together, it's not just for show. "They entered holding hands, never leaving each other's side as they stopped to greet fans," an insider who spotted them at the 2024 MTV Music Video Awards told Life & Style. "And they continued to pack on the PDA while sitting front row alongside some of the world's biggest performers. They are so in love!"