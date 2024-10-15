Kamala Harris' Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff's Dramatic Transformation

Ella Emhoff was just supporting her stepmom's political ambitions when she sparked a "Who's that girl?" moment that propelled her into style superstardom. It was an unexpected development, sure, but her parents seemed to think she was destined to do something big; after all, her namesake is a larger-than-life music legend. Ella's parents, Doug Emhoff and Kerstin Emhoff, named her after jazz great Ella Fitzgerald because they're big fans of the music genre.

Ella was born in 1999. Hillary Clinton was in the White House at the time — as the first lady — and Donald Trump was about to launch a short-lived bid for the presidency by vying to be the Reform Party candidate. It would be many years before another presidential hopeful, Kamala Harris, would force Donald to shake hands with her during a debate. It would also be over a decade before Harris made Ella's acquaintance. At the time of her future stepdaughter's birth, she was working at the San Francisco District Attorney's Office as the Career Criminal Unit's managing attorney.

Kerstin is an executive producer, telling Little Black Book that she worked on Nine Inch Nails' "Closer" music video when she was pregnant with Ella's older brother, Cole Emhoff. As for Doug, the first second gentleman was an attorney who co-founded his own law firm in 2000. So, Ella has grown up surrounded by talent and ambition, an environment that can be conducive for greatness. Of her OG family and stepfamily, Ella told Glamour, "It's insane how between the two families, there are that many powerful role models we have to look up to." However, her parents and stepmom couldn't have predicted what shape her success would take.