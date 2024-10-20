Tragic Life Details About Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon

Lourdes Leon has grown up with one of the best-known women in the world as her mother, but that's not to say she's always had an easy ride. On the contrary, from strict rules to nasty social media comments, she's been pretty open about some of the downsides of being Madonna's daughter.

As many know, Leon is the eldest of Madonna's many children. As such, the singer has referred to her on Instagram as "my first true love." However, that didn't mean Leon ran the roost growing up — she actually had a pretty strict upbringing. So much so, in fact, that Leon told Interview in 2021 that she'd fled the nest as soon as she could. "My mom is such a control freak, and she has controlled me my whole life," she said. No exaggeration, there: one of the strange rules Madonna made her follow was that untidiness meant having her clothing confiscated. As the singer told Newsweek back in 2005, "She wears the same outfit every day to school until she learns her lesson" (via USA Today). Yikes. It's no surprise, then, that Leon told Interview, "I needed to be completely independent from her as soon as I graduated high school." That meant Leon paid for her own college tuition (though there's a possibility that would have happened anyway, as Madonna is pretty strict about sharing her fortune with her kids).

Now that she's older, Leon kind of understands where her mom was coming from. "I think my mom saw all these other kids of famous people, and she was like, 'My kids are not going to be like this,'" she mused. These days, Madonna can't confiscate Leon's clothes — but she does still lock her own closet to prevent her daughter from "borrowing" anything.