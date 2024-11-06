The Tragedy Of Isabella Rossellini Is So Sad

The following article includes mention of sexual assault.

With legendary Swedish actor Ingrid Bergman for a mother and influential Italian filmmaker Roberto Rossellini for a father, Isabella Rossellini was always going to pursue a career in cinema. She first came to prominence in the mid-1980s thanks to cult hits such as "White Nights" and "Blue Velvet" before landing more mainstream roles in the likes of "Death Becomes Her," "Fearless," and "Wyatt Earp." And before the turn of the century, she'd added an Emmy win for "Chicago Hope" and a Golden Globe nomination for "Crime of the Century" to her list of achievements, too.

Since then, Rossellini has continued to pivot between the mainstream and the arthouse, lending her voice to "The Incredibles 2" and "Marcel the Shell with Shoes On," appearing in "Two Lovers," "Enemy," and "Joy," and portraying Simone Beck in the Julia Child biopic "Julia," not to mention serving as creator of "Green Porno," a series of educational shorts about animal mating rituals for which she dressed up as everything from a housefly to a praying mantis.

But while Rossellini's life appears to have been a constant bundle of avant-garde delight in front of the cameras, she has, in fact, suffered more than her fair share of heartache and trauma behind the scenes. From significant relationships with fellow Hollywood stars that didn't last to family deaths, here's a look at her most tragic stories.