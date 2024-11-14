Ben Affleck & J. Lo PDA Moments That Are So Awkward Now

There are countless theories surrounding what contributed to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's split, but our biggest tipoff that their marriage might not last has always been their penchant for packing on the PDA. Unfortunately for the former couple, much of said PDA has been captured on camera ... and that means we've all seen the now-very-cringey evidence of the rise and fall of Affleck and Lopez's love story.

First things first, a word on why the two-time lovebirds' public displays of affection had our alarm bells ringing, right from the start. Some may remember that media pressure was one of the things that ended Lopez and Affleck's first relationship. As such, when they cozied up on a boat in Venice knowing photographers were snapping them, we kind of had to hold back a sigh.

Of course, one could argue that they were in a boat and not in public in the purest sense of the word. There's also no denying that they look like two genuinely loved-up movie stars (shocker, that) enjoying the confines of their boat. However, the fact that some pics from the boat ride saw both Lopez and Affleck smile directly at photographers makes us doubt that the twosome was that determined to keep their reconciliation out of the public eye. What's more, even if there was a sweetness to their uber-glamorous rekindled love affair at the time, looking back, it's all a little awkward.