Why Will Ferrell Took A Step Back From Hollywood

Ever since he rose to fame as a "Saturday Night Live" cast member in the mid-1990s, Will Ferrell has been a ubiquitous presence on our screens. He dominated comedy in the '00s thanks to laugh-out-loud smashes such as "Old School," "Anchorman," and "Blades of Glory," before also showing his more sensitive side in the likes of "Stranger than Fiction" and "Everything Must Go." And then in the following decade, he appeared in everything from Lifetime TV movies and Spanish-language Westerns to Sherlock Holmes capers and even coverage of royal weddings!

But the once-prolific funnyman appears to have slowed things down of late, with the most of his credits of the supporting, voiceover, or cameo variety. Luckily for Ferrell fans, the Californian is set to stage a comeback in 2025 thanks to high-profile roles in wedding comedy "You're Cordially Invited" and sports sitcom "Golf." Until then, here's why Ferrell appears to have recently flown under the radar.