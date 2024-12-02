Tragic Details About Blake Shelton

The following article includes references to alcohol use.

Blake Shelton has a lot going for him. He made it as a country star before consolidating his celeb status on "The Voice," married a '90s icon, and became the family man he had always envisioned being. He seemingly has it all, but his way to the top was also marked by difficulty. At just 14, Shelton had to come to terms with the tragic death of his big brother, who died in a car accident along with his girlfriend and her toddler.

It wouldn't be the only big loss he would experience. In his 30s, Shelton lost his father after a lengthy period of declining health. In addition to his family tragedies, Shelton has had a hard time coming to terms with the negative impacts of his drinking habits. While he had a boastful attitude toward drinking in the past, Shelton now wants to quit — and is struggling to do so. That's just one of the lifestyle changes he sought to implement after getting together with Gwen Stefani.

Becoming a stepfather to her boys inspired Shelton to step away from his TV career to focus on his family after realizing how he had let work become all-consuming. And Shelton reportedly wants to be even more of a family man, as he and Stefani are said to want to expand their brood. But that is proving to be a lot more complicated than they anticipated. Shelton is a fortunate guy, but his life hasn't been free of adversities.