A Peek At Candace Cameron Bure's Extremely Lavish Life

Candace Cameron Bure absolutely loves traveling and exploring new places, especially when she does so with her husband and their three children. In a 2010 interview with Westlake Malibu Lifestyle, Bure spoke of the places she loved (and maybe still loves) traveling, saying, "I love Italy and in particular, Capri. We usually always travel with our children ... but [my husband] and I also enjoy taking just 5 days for the two of us so we've done a little bit more of Italy on our own ... We've also been to Switzerland and France and one of the most fun vacations we ever had was in Paris. ... We usually go to Switzerland and Russia every year to see [my husband's] family. ... One place I'd like to go back to is Japan and spend more time in Tokyo."

The interview was published over a decade ago, so we're pretty sure the list of her favorite places has grown since. However, her love for Italy remains the same. A few months ago, Bure took to Instagram to share a few photos from her 2024 family vacation to Italy, captioning the post, "Dear Italy, we love you." Given that Bure's a well-known celebrity, it's probably safe to assume she flies first class and doesn't opt for inexpensive hotels. She and her family also spend money on sumptuous food, so their vacations are undoubtedly always big-budget.