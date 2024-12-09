A Peek At Candace Cameron Bure's Extremely Lavish Life
Candace Cameron Bure joined the American entertainment industry as an 11-year-old, portraying D.J. Tanner in ABC's "Full House." She has since served the industry as an actor, talk show host, producer, and director. The former Hallmark Channel star is now the Chief Creative Officer of Hallmark's biggest competitor, Great American Media. Given that Hollywood is, at this point, one of the fastest-growing entertainment industries in the world, it's safe to assume that Bure's earnings are increasing with time as well.
Bure's net worth is estimated to be a whopping $14 million, and that is reflected in her lifestyle as sneak peeks are often featured on her social media profiles. From spending huge amounts of her fortune on skincare and jewelry to having a personal fitness trainer, her life choices are truly luxurious. However, Bure, a mother of three children she shares with her husband and former ice hockey player, Valeri Bure, still believes in social welfare and supports multiple charities. Here's a detailed look at Bure's extremely lavish life.
She regularly goes on expensive overseas family trips
Candace Cameron Bure absolutely loves traveling and exploring new places, especially when she does so with her husband and their three children. In a 2010 interview with Westlake Malibu Lifestyle, Bure spoke of the places she loved (and maybe still loves) traveling, saying, "I love Italy and in particular, Capri. We usually always travel with our children ... but [my husband] and I also enjoy taking just 5 days for the two of us so we've done a little bit more of Italy on our own ... We've also been to Switzerland and France and one of the most fun vacations we ever had was in Paris. ... We usually go to Switzerland and Russia every year to see [my husband's] family. ... One place I'd like to go back to is Japan and spend more time in Tokyo."
The interview was published over a decade ago, so we're pretty sure the list of her favorite places has grown since. However, her love for Italy remains the same. A few months ago, Bure took to Instagram to share a few photos from her 2024 family vacation to Italy, captioning the post, "Dear Italy, we love you." Given that Bure's a well-known celebrity, it's probably safe to assume she flies first class and doesn't opt for inexpensive hotels. She and her family also spend money on sumptuous food, so their vacations are undoubtedly always big-budget.
She co-owns a wine business with her husband
In 2006, Candace Cameron Bure and her husband, Valeri Bure, who had just retired from hockey, started a wine business in Napa Valley. Bure Family Wines produced wine with outsourced grapes until the couple purchased a 2-acre vineyard in St. Helena in 2011. In 2020, Candace took to YouTube to share a compilation of the winery's daily operations that involve her, Valeri, and their oldest son, Lev. In the video, she stated, "I love the packing and shipping and just being a part of our family business that my husband has built from the ground up. And so happy to have my son working here as well." Lev is currently listed as the point of contact on the company's official website, meaning he is a big part of the business now.
No matter how big or small, a wine business requires the vintner to pour huge amounts of money into it. However, as it seems, the Bure family likely earns way more than it spends on production. The prices of their bottles, which can only be purchased online, range from $69.99 to $398.99. At the time of writing, the website Wine.com lists all their wines as sold out, which could mean that the demand for Bure Family Wines is quite high, and thus, the business is doing pretty well.
She loves gold and diamonds
Candace Cameron Bure is a big fan of fancy jewelry, especially ones made of gold and diamonds. She often flaunts her collection on her social media accounts. With the price of gold and diamonds increasing daily, buying jewelry made of them is undoubtedly a luxury.
That said, Bure's collection is truly wonderful. The first time Bure co-hosted the American talk show "The View," she was flaunting a Parade ring priced at $8,950. Since the ring boasts 1.86 carats of diamonds and 18k white gold, the price isn't exactly surprising, but it's still a lot. While signing copies of her book "Candace Center Stage" in New York in 2018, Bure was spotted donning a lightweight $995 yellow gold necklace from Rachel Katz. In February 2024, she got a fine permanent gold bracelet from Raine Calabasas.
However, not all of her pricey ornaments are self-gifted. In April 2016, she flexed her Tiffany gold mesh earrings on Instagram, noting they were a birthday gift from her husband. She wrote in the caption, "My thoughtful husband bought me the earrings I've admired and wanted since I was 10 years old for my big 4-0! ... I'm so grateful and blessed."
She works with a personal trainer
Candace Cameron Bure has practically grown up and aged before our eyes, and she has clearly managed to stay in good shape throughout her nearly four-decade-long career in the entertainment industry. However, all good things come at a price. The cost Bure pays for her fitness isn't limited to strenuous workouts; it also involves a big amount of money. Bure has been training under personal trainer Kira Stokes for about a decade now. On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bure spends 75 minutes of her mornings working with Stokes. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, Bure executes her workout sessions with the help of Stokes' fitness app, Kira Stokes Fit.
Although the amount Bure pays Stokes is unknown, given that a monthly subscription to the said fitness app costs $14.99, working with the expert behind the app in person must be worth a king's ransom. The duo's workout sessions are often featured on Bure's Instagram grid. In the caption of a June 2024 Instagram reel, Bure praised Stokes' skills, writing, "9 years with [Kira Stokes] ... She is an incredible instructor and her cues are SO good, reminding you of form with every rep so you don't waste your time with movements that don't properly engage your body. She's also really fun!!"
She has an in-depth skincare routine
Candace Cameron Bure has spent almost the entirety of her life in the spotlight, letting fans witness her complete transformation through the years. Working in front of the camera for so long translates to having all her facial blemishes exposed to the public eye. However, the actor leaves no scope for that, thanks to her in-depth skincare routine. For her skin, Bure has put her faith in Beverly Hills dermatologist Dr. Harold Lancer and his brand.
The biggest part of her everyday skincare routine involves three Lancer products: Polish, Cleanse, and Nourish from The Method series. As Bure told E News in 2021, "The only skincare I trust my skin with is Dr. Lancer's The Method. I became a patient of his 11 years ago ... [when] I just didn't look my best. ... He has repaired my skin. He has allowed my skin to glow and improve from my early 30s and now into my 40s. ... It's just done amazing things, not only for my skin but for my confidence." The Method Intro Kit, which includes all said products and hydrating oil, is priced at $75 on Amazon, but depending on your skin type, purchasing the Polish, Cleanse, and Nourish separately can cost you up to $80, $60, and $130, respectively.
She also often uses Lancer's Caviar Lime Acid Peel, 3D Hyaluronic Eye Serum, and Pro Polish Microdermabrasion Device, which cost $30, $95, and $200, respectively. No wonder she looks gorgeous with and without makeup!
She remains charitable
An inside look at Candace Cameron Bure reveals the actor, who does indeed spend a huge amount of her wealth on leading a lavish life, puts her fortune to good use. She is involved with not one, but several charities. Besides posts concerning her personal and professional life, Bure's Instagram and Facebook accounts often feature posts that urge fans and followers to donate.
Bure has been supporting The Salvation Army USA for years now. The organization is currently the 6th largest American charity, according to Forbes. Bure has been the brand ambassador for the organization's Red Kettle Campaign in the past and raised $10,000 for it with the help of her followers back when the COVID-19 pandemic was at its peak. She's been working with Skip1, an organization that helps feed underprivileged children, for at least about a decade. "You all know one of my favorite charities is Skip1.org. I love how simple it is to skip something and feed children in need," she shared on Instagram back in 2015. Bure is also known to have sponsored impoverished children through Compassion International.