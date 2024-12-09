We Can't Get Over The Height Of Lauren Boebert's Four Sons

Past pics have put Lauren Boebert's stunning height difference from the Trump family on full display, but the Trumps aren't the only people towering above her. Au contraire, as her Thanksgiving 2024 Instagram post showed, her own kids are taller than her, too — and yes, that's when she's wearing heels.

One thing's for sure: Lauren's kids certainly didn't inherit their height from her. The politician falls on the shorter side of the spectrum, coming in at just 5 feet tall. So, where do the kids get it, then? That'd be Lauren's longtime (now ex-) husband, Jayson Boebert. Though Jayson's exact height isn't public knowledge, Lauren did point it out in her memoir, "My American Life," describing him as "tall, dark, and handsome." No exaggeration, there. Snaps of the former couple together show that she's more than a head shorter than her ex-husband. And again, that's in heels.

Prior to their split, Lauren and Jayson welcomed sons Tyler, Brody, Kaydon and Roman, and like we said, they've certainly taken after their dad, height-wise. Time will tell if Lauren's grandson Josiah Boebert (her son Tyler's first child) gets Jayson's genes, too. Not much is known about Josiah's mother, other than what she's shared with Raw Story (mostly about the amicable dynamic between her and Tyler, as well as her decent relationship with Lauren), so we aren't sure how tall she is. However, given just how short Lauren is, there's a strong possibility Josiah will be at least slightly taller than his grandma by the time he hits his teens, regardless of his mother's stature.