We Can't Get Over The Height Of Lauren Boebert's Four Sons
Past pics have put Lauren Boebert's stunning height difference from the Trump family on full display, but the Trumps aren't the only people towering above her. Au contraire, as her Thanksgiving 2024 Instagram post showed, her own kids are taller than her, too — and yes, that's when she's wearing heels.
One thing's for sure: Lauren's kids certainly didn't inherit their height from her. The politician falls on the shorter side of the spectrum, coming in at just 5 feet tall. So, where do the kids get it, then? That'd be Lauren's longtime (now ex-) husband, Jayson Boebert. Though Jayson's exact height isn't public knowledge, Lauren did point it out in her memoir, "My American Life," describing him as "tall, dark, and handsome." No exaggeration, there. Snaps of the former couple together show that she's more than a head shorter than her ex-husband. And again, that's in heels.
Prior to their split, Lauren and Jayson welcomed sons Tyler, Brody, Kaydon and Roman, and like we said, they've certainly taken after their dad, height-wise. Time will tell if Lauren's grandson Josiah Boebert (her son Tyler's first child) gets Jayson's genes, too. Not much is known about Josiah's mother, other than what she's shared with Raw Story (mostly about the amicable dynamic between her and Tyler, as well as her decent relationship with Lauren), so we aren't sure how tall she is. However, given just how short Lauren is, there's a strong possibility Josiah will be at least slightly taller than his grandma by the time he hits his teens, regardless of his mother's stature.
It's likely Lauren Boebert got her mom's height
So, Lauren Boebert's sons have got their dad's height, but what about her own? Unfortunately, one of the tragic details about Lauren Boebert is that her father's identity has never been confirmed. Her mother has long claimed that it is wrestler "Sweet" Stan Lane, though a paternity test showed otherwise ... however, as reported by MEL Magazine, said paternity test is mired in controversy. In addition to a phlebotomist from the very clinic that did the paternity test admitting to swapping samples for clients, Boebert's mom has also said when she saw the paperwork submitted, it seemed to have been hastily done, with the picture cut straight out of a magazine. Either way, if Lane is Boebert's father, she certainly didn't get her height from him. According to his stats on Cagematch, he's 6-foot-1.
All signs seem to point, then, to Boebert taking after her mom when it comes to height. That's not exactly shocking — after all, we've previously said that Boebert and her mother Shawna could pass as twins. Though there aren't a ton of pictures of the two side-by-side, at least not where their footwear is visible, a snap we have seen of the mother-daughter duo from Mother's Day 2024 seems to show them to be around the same height.
Pictured or not, we wouldn't be surprised if both Boebert and her mom were wearing heels. Y'know, to be prepared for pics with the latter's kids.