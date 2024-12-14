North West's Ridiculously Lavish Lifestyle Is Hard To Believe
Kim Kardashian and Kanye "Ye" West's eldest child has never had any qualms about being true to herself. Just some of North West's best moments have included accidentally flushing her dad's phone that contained "The Life of Pablo" down the toilet, proclaiming she wants to sue the paparazzi, and pursuing a burgeoning rap career.
However, her most impressive trait may be how she's always able to keep her rich and famous mom in check. Like the time Kim asked her daughter to rate her cooking in a 2024 conversation for Interview and Nori simply replied, "Last time you cooked was two Halloweens ago." Her penchant for razor-sharp comebacks might just explain why, when The Free Press asked Kim to name someone who intimidates her, her mind went straight to her then-8-year-old. "Maybe just my daughter, North," she mused.
What's more, North has also become a TikTok star and fashion influencer in her own right – W even dubbed her a "style icon" -– and she's not even a teen yet. Indeed, North is growing up fast and much of her life would make any adult jealous. Here's your look inside the ridiculously lavish life of North West.
North West has been traveling her whole life
When both of your parents are A-list jetsetters, you're likely to grow up trotting the globe. When North West was just six months old, mama Kim Kardashian was already dreaming about their first luxe getaway. "I want her to travel a lot," Kim told fans on social media (via E! News). "I can't wait to show her the world." Kim K wasted no time keeping that promise, and, just three months before her second birthday, Nori touched down at London's Heathrow Airport with grandma Kris Jenner.
It seems she was properly bitten by the travel bug and the mother-daughter have been on countless escapades since. In 2022, for example, they explored Milan. Then, in 2023, they set off to Tokyo, Japan to visit what Kim dubbed on Instagram, "our happy place." The following year, they spent spring break in Turks and Caicos, and that's not counting all of North's stateside trips and the getaways she's taken with her dad.
As an 11-year-old, Nori told Interview magazine in 2024 that her fondest memory to date has been visiting Italy with Kanye "Ye" West. "It was just us and my siblings, and that's when I really brought them close to God," she recalled. "I taught Chi and Psalm and Saint how to pray." That being said, her favorite places to travel to are actually New York — "because the streetwear there is, yes" –- and Japan. "Everybody's style is on point," she enthused.
Her schooling costs went up to $44,000 a year
Los Angeles' Sierra Canyon School has long been a go-to for celebrity kids, including Willow Smith, Bronny James, and Corinne Foxx. Kylie and Kendall Jenner were also students at one time, so it's no surprise that many of the Kardashian's kiddos have been enrolled here. Back in 2019, Kim even shared an Instagram photo of her and sis Kourtney dropping off a 5-year-old North and her cousin, Penelope, at the private school.
Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter in 2018, Sierra Canyon's head, Jim Skrumbis, explained that what sets their institution apart is a focus on sports and arts, not just standard academia. "Students here are taught that academic and extracurricular success fuel one another," he mused. That balance comes with a hefty price tag, though. For the 2024-2025 school year, tuition started at $25,000 for pre-kindergarten and ran up to $44,100 for students in 7th to 12th grade.
Interestingly, Kanye "Ye" West hasn't been impressed by Sierra Canyon and actually demanded that Kim take their kids out of the school. In a since-deleted Instagram post from 2024 saved by TMZ, the rapper slammed, "It's a fake school for celebrities that are used by 'the system.'" As for what said system actually is, he added, "I was removed from my dad by the system and the system removed me from my children."
North West's birthday parties are always a lavish affair
Kim Kardashian sure knows how to throw a party, and she's spared absolutely no expense when it comes to celebrating her eldest daughter's day of birth. Indeed, North West has been treated to increasingly lavish affairs over the years. In 2019, for example, she marked her sixth birthday alongside her cousin, Penelope Disick, as mamas Kim and Kourtney Kardashian transformed a backyard into Candy Land for their girls. The board game was perfectly represented with an IRL rainbow walkway, giant inflatable gummy bears, ice cream truck, and (of course) tables overflowing with candy.
As impressive of a bash that was, Kim has continued to outdo herself. On North's seventh birthday, they rode horses on a Wyoming ranch. In 2023, she rented a suite at the legendary Beverly Hills Hotel and threw North a slumber party for her 10th birthday. Guests were treated to pink pajamas, Hello Kitty-themed drinks, and the Nike sneakers of their choice. The following year, Kim K was back at it again, this time taking Nori and 12 of her friends to New York City. The besties enjoyed the city, then had a fun-filled visit to New Jersey's American Dream Mall where the group visited the indoor amusement park, ski slopes and wave pool.
She's grown up in some pretty lavish homes
The year after North West was born, Kim Kardashian and Kanye "Ye" West dropped $20 million on a 22,000-square-foot mansion in Hidden Hills, California. They then spent millions more on renovations, taking the value of the already luxe abode up to an estimated $60 million. Once finished, Architectural Digest dubbed it a "minimalist masterpiece," and it's here that Nori grew up and continues to call home.
Even so, Kim has been adamant that, despite the extravagant price tag and gated community, their everyday routines aren't all that outlandish. "I try to have my kids be as normal as possible and live in a neighborhood where they can ride bikes to their cousins' houses," she told GQ in 2023. North even spends most weekends running a lemonade stand out on the street with her friends.
In fact, it seems that young Nori likes a more down-to-earth life. As Kim revealed on a 2023 episode of "The Kardashians" (via Hello!), North preferred her dad's new living situation, as it had less square footage and no staff. "She'll start crying, 'Why don't you have an apartment?'" Kim shared. That being said, Ye's pad was anything but low-key. The West Hollywood penthouse he rented cost $20,000 per month and boasted plenty of lavish amenities, including a rooftop café and private movie theater.
North West earned $20,000 in four days as a 9-year-old
You might expect a pre-teen to earn pocket change doing house chores, but North West was already making bank at age 9. After Kim Kardashian signed on to reprise her role as a poodle named Delores in 2023's "Paw Patrol: A Mighty Movie," she also snagged coveted roles for North and Saint West.
According to legal documents seen by The Blast, North (who played a Pomeranian puppy named Mini) took part in four recording sessions, which paid $5,000 each, earning her a cool $20,000 total. North even signed her first-ever business contract herself.
Jump to 2024, North again gave acting a try, this time portraying Young Simba in the live Disney+ special, "The Lion King 30th Anniversary Celebration." North took to the stage at the Hollywood Bowl to sing "I Just Can't Wait To Be King" and was praised by Jason Weaver (aka the original voice of Simba) on Instagram. "I'm so PROUD you, North!!" he gushed. "You're doing such a PHENOMENAL job in this show!" Unfortunately, not everyone felt that way. Critics called Nori a celeb nepotism baby with one insider telling the Daily Mail, "This is 100% the result of her family's relationship with Disney and with Fulwell [73 Productions]," the company that produced the performance.
Is her wardrobe really worth millions?
The Kardashian family spares no expense when it comes to style, and it seems North West inherited her parents' love of high fashion at an early age. Nori was merely a toddler when she was spotted rocking lavish creations, including a custom-made mini Balmain blazer valued up to $8,000. "North's wardrobe is worth about $1 million," an insider told Life & Style in 2016 when North was just 3. "She has Hermès handbags and her own jewel-encrusted Balmain dress, designer shoes and even a snakeskin clutch."
North's looks have only gotten more outlandish since, as she's had fun discovering her own personal style. Speaking with Interview magazine in 2024, Nori shared, "I like streetwear and the '90s." Just don't expect her to wear any simple vintage pieces. Some of her most expensive getups to date have included a $20,000 Gucci x Palace Skateboards leather jacket, a $4,700 vintage Chanel tweed coat, and a $2,900 monogram Louis Vuitton trench coat. Her accessory game is equally strong and has included $950 Balenciaga Crocs, a $1,600 mini Dior handbag, and a $2,950 Balenciaga hourglass purse.
She's no stranger to attending Fashion Week
Given North West's passion for fashion, it's no wonder she's been spotted sitting in the front row at some of the biggest events on the fashion calendar. Nori actually made her fashion week debut in 2014 when she was just 1, first attending the Givenchy presentation during Paris Fashion Week, followed by her dad's Yeezy Season 1 show at New York Fashion Week. She continued to be a staple at Kanye "Ye" West's runway shows and even made her debut performance as a 6-year-old when she got up on the Yeezy Season 8 runway during Paris Fashion Week.
No stranger to the City of Lights, Nori again took Paris Fashion Week by storm in 2022, as she and her mom sat right in the middle of the front row for Jean-Paul Gaultier and hung out backstage at Balenciaga while Kim Kardashian prepared to walk the runway. Interestingly, Nori appeared to be bothered by all the paparazzi attention and stole Paris Fashion Week in one moment when she wrote "stop" on her invitation at the Gaultier show.
Critics called out Kim for forcing her daughter into an uncomfortable situation by sitting in the front row, but the reality star later explained her reasoning on "The Kardashians." "I really wanted to bring North on this trip because I really enjoy what I do and I want my kids to grow up really loving what they do," she said, per BuzzFeed. "It just also shows my daughter the work that I'm putting in."
North West has her own glam squad
Not only does North West have an envy-inducing wardrobe, she also spares no expense when it comes to her beauty routine. When Nori was just 3 years old, a source told Life & Style that Kim Kardashian was spending a whopping $5,000 a week on a glam squad for her baby girl. "North has a wardrobe stylist, hairstylist and manicurist to doll her up every day," they claimed. "She loves having her hair and nails done, so it also keeps her happy."
That love sure hasn't gone away with age. In 2018, a 5-year-old North accompanied her mom to the "Saturday Night Live" set when dad Kanye "Ye" West was the musical guest. Documenting their time getting ready, Kim posted a clip of North getting her hair and makeup done by pros. "Who is the bigger diva?" she quipped (via People). "She's coming for me and stealing my glam squad!" the mom wrote in the caption.
Just a year later, North landed her first magazine cover and again made good use of her mom's glam squad. While prepping to grace the WWD Beauty Inc issue, she was given the complete A-list treatment by celebrity makeup artist Mary Philips and hairstylist Chris Appleton.
The time North West got her mom a $20,000 prank gift
When it comes to gifting, North West isn't into DIY cards or homemade pasta necklaces. In 2024, an 11-year-old Nori celebrated her mom's 44th birthday by giving her a prank gift that cost tens of thousands of dollars. Kim Kardashian shared the present in an Instagram Story (via Harper's Bazaar), telling fans, "North got me this diamond necklace that says 'Skibidi toilet' -– wow." The inscription is a reference to the viral YouTube series that blew up among Generation Alpha (anyone born after 2010).
Despite its humorous nature, though, Nori was adamant that it was actually a thoughtful gift, immortalizing something they both enjoyed at that time in their lives. Indeed, the back was inscribed with a sweet message: "Love North 10/21/24." Not to mention that the necklace's price was certainly nothing to laugh at. Featuring a gold plaque and diamond chain, Olivia Landau, CEO of The Clear Cut, told People, "The estimated value of this necklace could be around $15,000 to 20,000."
She's lived her best life at sold out concerts
North West has inherited at least some of her musical taste from her father and it shows. When Interview magazine asked her to name her favorite song in 2024, she wasted no time listing Tyler, the Creator's "I Don't Love You Anymore." As for her three all-time fave artists, those are Tyler, the Creator (of course), as well as Yuno Miles and Nicki Minaj.
However, she doesn't simply enjoy streaming their music like most tweens. Rather, North has been treated to some of the most exclusive concerts and musical events in the country. In 2024 alone, she and mom Kim Kardashian were spotted at Kendrick Lamar's much hyped event, "The Pop Out: Ken & Friends," in Inglewood, California. The bash featured debut performances of new tracks and surprise appearances by the likes of Dr. Dre and Big Boi.
Just days later, the pair jetted off to Summerfest in Milwaukee, Wisconsin where they enjoyed SZA's set. The singer even paused the show to give her special guest a shoutout, yelling "Hi Northie!" per Us Weekly. Just a few months after that, the duo was again living their best musical life, this time attending Tyler, the Creator's highly anticipated "Chromakopia" listening event.
Her beauty game is better than most adults'
When your mom has made billions off of cosmetics and skincare, you're bound to love the beauty game too. In 2023, North West showed fans just how serious she is about taking care of her skin by posting a super sped up video to TikTok that walked folks through her entire skincare routine. Turns out it costs Nori over $300 to pamper herself using plenty of grownup products, like a Drunk Elephant moisturizer and a cleanser, toner, serum, and eye cream from her mom's SKNN by Kim line.
As for her go-to makeup products, those include Dior blush and lip oil, each with the luxury price tag of almost $40. Even her hair is treated to the best of the best, including a $24 Oribe dry texturizing spray and a $31 Unite leave-in conditioner. However, North doesn't just love getting glammed up. Over the years, she's shown she has a real talent for special effects makeup, like when she transformed herself into her dad or turned her mom into The Grinch.
North West has a multi-million dollar trust fund
The moment she was born, North West became one of the richest kids in America. It's no wonder, given that Kim Kardashian's estimated net worth was $1.7 billion as of 2024 while Kanye "Ye" West's was $400 million. However, she doesn't just stand to inherit a bunch of cash from her parents.
As a source told Hollywood Life in 2014, North reportedly has her own trust fund worth $10 million, which she'll have access to when she turns 21. "[Kanye] is trying to set Nori up where she won't have to work a day in her life," the insider claimed, noting that the huge sum is far from the only money she'll get. "They got a whole lot more set up for her in case something were to happen to both he or Kim," the source added.
While some folks are worried about North's future, it sounds like she might just make millions of her own, given her entrepreneurial spirit. Speaking with GQ in 2023, Kim revealed how her eldest is making bank running a lemonade stand. "If a random person stops, she will charge them only $2, [but] if she knows you, she will fully scam you," the proud mama shared. "She'll grab their $20 and say, 'I don't have any change.'"