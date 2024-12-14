North West's Ridiculously Lavish Lifestyle Is Hard To Believe

Kim Kardashian and Kanye "Ye" West's eldest child has never had any qualms about being true to herself. Just some of North West's best moments have included accidentally flushing her dad's phone that contained "The Life of Pablo" down the toilet, proclaiming she wants to sue the paparazzi, and pursuing a burgeoning rap career.

However, her most impressive trait may be how she's always able to keep her rich and famous mom in check. Like the time Kim asked her daughter to rate her cooking in a 2024 conversation for Interview and Nori simply replied, "Last time you cooked was two Halloweens ago." Her penchant for razor-sharp comebacks might just explain why, when The Free Press asked Kim to name someone who intimidates her, her mind went straight to her then-8-year-old. "Maybe just my daughter, North," she mused.

What's more, North has also become a TikTok star and fashion influencer in her own right – W even dubbed her a "style icon" -– and she's not even a teen yet. Indeed, North is growing up fast and much of her life would make any adult jealous. Here's your look inside the ridiculously lavish life of North West.