What Kristin Cavallari's Exes Have Said About Her

If you've followed the chaos that is Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian's history, you might recall the rumor that Disick allegedly had a fling with Kristin Cavallari while he was barely starting to date Kardashian. That scandal was never confirmed, but it's forever burned into the pop culture archives. All these years later, Cavallari still seems to have some feelings about Disick — and not in a good way. On her podcast, "Let's Be Honest," she dragged him after he slid into her DMs out of nowhere.

"If this is not the most manipulative text I've ever gotten, well, then I don't know what is," she said. "Guys, this is classic textbook manipulation control bulls**t." The DM, to be fair, was tamer than Cavallari let on. "It's crazy, kind of, crazy that our lives also ended up being kind of similar. I feel like it would be so good to see you and catch up and just talk about the stress and all the different things you got to go through with kids and changing your life around over and over," part of it read. "Really miss you, though, and wish I would have reached out earlier."

Of course, Disick wasn't too happy about being called out like that. A source close to him dished to Page Six that Cavallari's move was "disrespectful" and just downright unnecessary. "Scott has no idea why Kristin thinks his text to her was manipulative and that's not at all how he intended it to be interpreted," the insider said. "Scott doesn't understand why Kristin felt the need to read something he felt was a personal message between them out to the entire world."