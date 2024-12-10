What Kristin Cavallari's Exes Have Said About Her
Few stars have had their love lives dissected as thoroughly as famed reality star Kristin Cavallari. From her "Laguna Beach" days, when she navigated high school heartbreak on camera, to her more recent romances, including a whirlwind marriage, a subsequent dramatic divorce, and a fling with a boy toy barely old enough to rent a car, Cavallari has never been shy about sharing — or shading — her exes. And, well, some of them have thrown a little shade right back.
Calling Cavallari's love life colorful feels like underselling it. Fans have followed her romantic timeline from her high school sweetheart, Stephen Colletti, to her alleged love triangle with Justin Bobby and Audrina Patridge, her headline-grabbing divorce from Jay Cutler, and her rumored fling with Morgan Wallen. Oh, and who could forget that brief tryst with Nick Lachey? While some of these romances ended in a mess, Cavallari insists it all happened for a reason. "Everything has worked out the way it's supposed to, and it's gotten me where I am today," she shared in an interview with Bustle. "So no, I wouldn't change a thing."
Thanks to MTV, tabloid headlines, and Cavallari's own willingness to spill, we know a lot about her romantic history. But what's even juicier? What her exes — official or rumored — have said about her. Let's go through them, shall we?
Scott Disick slammed Kristin for making drama out of nothing
If you've followed the chaos that is Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian's history, you might recall the rumor that Disick allegedly had a fling with Kristin Cavallari while he was barely starting to date Kardashian. That scandal was never confirmed, but it's forever burned into the pop culture archives. All these years later, Cavallari still seems to have some feelings about Disick — and not in a good way. On her podcast, "Let's Be Honest," she dragged him after he slid into her DMs out of nowhere.
"If this is not the most manipulative text I've ever gotten, well, then I don't know what is," she said. "Guys, this is classic textbook manipulation control bulls**t." The DM, to be fair, was tamer than Cavallari let on. "It's crazy, kind of, crazy that our lives also ended up being kind of similar. I feel like it would be so good to see you and catch up and just talk about the stress and all the different things you got to go through with kids and changing your life around over and over," part of it read. "Really miss you, though, and wish I would have reached out earlier."
Of course, Disick wasn't too happy about being called out like that. A source close to him dished to Page Six that Cavallari's move was "disrespectful" and just downright unnecessary. "Scott has no idea why Kristin thinks his text to her was manipulative and that's not at all how he intended it to be interpreted," the insider said. "Scott doesn't understand why Kristin felt the need to read something he felt was a personal message between them out to the entire world."
Brody Jenner still thinks of her fondly
Another Kardashian-adjacent notch on Kristin Cavallari's dating timeline? None other than Brody Jenner. Unlike with Scott Disick, this one's confirmed — they actually dated for about a year. But Cavallari didn't shy away from spilling a little tea of her own, admitting that some of their relationship was, well, manufactured. "I dated Brody when I was 18, right after 'Laguna Beach,' actually, and that's it. And then on the show, on 'The Hills,' they had us 'dating' for a few episodes," she admitted in an interview with Bethenny Frenkel in 2013, according to Us Weekly.
Despite the scripted drama, there's no bad blood here. Jenner has nothing but praise for Cavallari, especially when they reunited for "The Hills" reboot. "Kristin always comes with fire. You know that Kristin comes in blazing always," he told ET. "It was always going to have chemistry between Kristin and I. I love Kristin, she's great. You know, we get along, and she's a lot of fun, for sure." Even their co-star, Spencer Pratt, couldn't help but speculate on what might have been if Cavallari had stuck around longer. "I think if we had Kristin for, like, a month then, you know... some serious romances would've gone down," he said. "[Brody] said they were about to start making out on the rocks on the beach. I was like, 'What?' And so this was off camera, serious, and I was like, 'Maybe she should stay longer.'"
Stephen Colletti considers her a good friend to this day
Of all Kristin Cavallari's exes, Stephen Colletti easily claims the top spot for fame, thanks to their high school romance being immortalized on "Laguna Beach." Years later, the duo revisited their teenage antics on the podcast "Back to the Beach with Kristin and Stephen," where they cringed their way through old episodes and rehashed the MTV-manufactured drama that made them reality TV royalty
According to Cavallari, their young love wasn't just for the cameras. "I had a great boyfriend, Stephen, with whom I had a typical teenage romance. He was my entire world, and we loved hard and fought hard," Cavallari wrote in the book "Balancing in Heels: My Journey to Health, Happiness, and Making It All Work,"xtagstartz adding that being high schoolers on a reality show came with extra baggage. "Normal high school relationships are dramatic enough, but ours now had the added pressure of being seen by MTV viewers across the country as well as being manipulated by the show's producers, a set of adults who were suddenly very involved in the intricacies of our lives."
There's no love lost between Jay Cutler and Kristin
Kristin Cavallari's relationship with Jay Cutler was her longest by far. Married for nearly a decade and parents of three kids, the two seemed solid — on paper. But Cavallari hasn't held back about why their marriage wasn't built to last. "I called off the engagement the same reason I got divorced – same reasons, I should say," she shared in a "Call Her Daddy" podcast episode. "I guess if there's any takeaway from that — is you can't ignore red flags. People don't change, and you've got to trust your gut." She didn't mince words, labeling the relationship "toxic" while carefully avoiding a full takedown, adding, "Period, end of story. That's all I need to say."
Unsurprisingly, Cutler wasn't thrilled with her statements. On the "Sofia with an F" podcast, he brushed off her comments as "comical" and refrained from firing back. "If she wants to say stuff, she can say stuff. I'm not going to go down that road about her. I mean, she's still the mother of my kids," he said, clearly biting his tongue. Still, he couldn't resist questioning why Cavallari kept rehashing their past, considering that they'd long broken up at that point. "But I also don't understand. It's two and a half years. Why are we having these conversations? We're done here."
Meanwhile, Mark Estes has 'immense love' for her
Kristin Cavallari's most recent ex as of this writing, Mark Estes, is the plot twist no one saw coming. Fans were floored when the two went Insta official — mostly because Estes is 13 years her junior. Despite the eyebrow-raising age gap, Cavallari didn't hold back on the praise, dubbing the Montana Boyz member "the best boyfriend [she's] ever had." But even perfect boyfriends aren't always forever. "I broke up with Mark because I just know long term it's not right," she shared in a "Let's Be Honest" podcast episode. "It's not because of love lost or something bad happened. No one cheated. No one was mean. No one did anything. Those breakups are always the hardest, I think."
But Cavallari only has praise for Estes, who she believes has a bright future ahead of him. "He will make someone so happy one day, so, so happy one day," she continued. "And he will have a beautiful family of his own, which he should do." Estes, for his part, returned the favor and waxed poetic about Cavallari, too. "Mark has immense love and respect for Kristin and their time together," his rep shared with E! News. "He's focused on the future of his business and his project in development with Vice Studios." And while their romance is over, Cavallari hopes to keep Estes in her orbit. "I like being friends with my exes," she noted. "And Mark really is someone that I would really love to have in my life in some capacity because I really do care about him."