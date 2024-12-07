Joe Biden Threatens Donald Trump's Title Of Worst Hair With Wacky Doc Brown Look
Taking to the stage to perform the annual tree lighting ceremony in Washington, D.C. on December 5, 2024, the transformation of President Joe Biden caused quite the stir. Looking extra haggard as he hobbled up to the podium to initiate the countdown to the illumination, many noticed that Biden's hair was more wispy and wild than it's been in recent years. In fact, social media was in a frenzy over which eccentric character it most reminded them of. Many referenced Ebenezer Scrooge from "A Christmas Carol," while others noted the more mad scientist look sported by "Back to the Future" character Doc Brown. One X user kept it even simpler, stating, "Biden's entire presidency summed up in a hairdo."
Notably, First Lady Jill Biden was not in attendance. According to Biden, she is abroad in Qatar discussing an initiative on women's health. For all the decorating she did, to miss such a festival of lights feels like a loss. It could also be Dr. Biden showing her shady side, however, as Vice President Kamala Harris and husband Doug Emhoff were in attendance — and Dr. Biden has possibly been feuding with Harris since the election. After lighting the tree, Biden returned to the podium to give remarks on the theme his wife chose for the 2024 holidays: A Season of Peace and Light. During the speech, however, Biden gave us yet another reason to be worried about him: the major signs of aging he's been showing.
Joe Biden's age is showing more and more
As President Joe Biden delivered his speech directly after the tree lighting, there were some troubling signs his age is catching up to him. Not only has the change in Biden's voice become more apparent, it's also getting harder to understand what, exactly, he's saying. According to a video from the White House, Biden's speech included a direct reference to using this time of year to reflect and celebrate together. "The theme is 'A Season of Peace and Light'...the peace we feel as we pause and reflect on our blessing and the light...we see as we gather with loved ones that cherish our time together," he mumbled. However, after the ceremony, even more signs of aging persisted.
As he left the National Christmas Tree lighting, @POTUS removed his stocking cap, bent over to look at the press and then asked "you're still here?" It was very cold and windy tonight. pic.twitter.com/d2NIXTzdXM
— Andrew Leyden (@PenguinSix) December 6, 2024
After shuffling away from the podium to let the musical acts perform, Biden and his wily hair attempted some humor pointed at the press pen. Since the lighting was over, Biden asked the group of journalists still covering the rest of the event, "You're still here?" It could have easily been perceived as a casual jab, if it weren't for all the times Joe Biden has slipped up on his words. Not only that, but between his tousled hair and visible decline, it gave many on social media an excuse to bring up what many see as a major misstep: the pardoning of his son, Hunter Biden.
Many referenced Joe Biden's pardon of Hunter
After the chaos of Joe Biden dropping out of the presidential election, many are now looking at the final actions of Biden's presidency with a renewed vigor. Some are hopeful he'll make sweeping actions that could impede incoming president Donald Trump. According to the Daily Mail, several aides are considering pressuring Biden to issue pre-emptive pardons to people Trump has mentioned he would be coming after. However, other officials are already pointing to the turbulence caused by Biden pardoning Hunter Biden, after repeatedly stating he wouldn't interfere. Considering what the internet has to say about Biden today, the administration should take note.
One X post summed it up perfectly by saying, "Biden about to be visited by the ghosts of corruption past present and future." Pointing out the general feeling of giving Hunter a sweeping pardon for any crimes he might have participated in for the past decade is not a good look. And Biden's hair is matching the vibe.