Joe Biden Threatens Donald Trump's Title Of Worst Hair With Wacky Doc Brown Look

Taking to the stage to perform the annual tree lighting ceremony in Washington, D.C. on December 5, 2024, the transformation of President Joe Biden caused quite the stir. Looking extra haggard as he hobbled up to the podium to initiate the countdown to the illumination, many noticed that Biden's hair was more wispy and wild than it's been in recent years. In fact, social media was in a frenzy over which eccentric character it most reminded them of. Many referenced Ebenezer Scrooge from "A Christmas Carol," while others noted the more mad scientist look sported by "Back to the Future" character Doc Brown. One X user kept it even simpler, stating, "Biden's entire presidency summed up in a hairdo."

Notably, First Lady Jill Biden was not in attendance. According to Biden, she is abroad in Qatar discussing an initiative on women's health. For all the decorating she did, to miss such a festival of lights feels like a loss. It could also be Dr. Biden showing her shady side, however, as Vice President Kamala Harris and husband Doug Emhoff were in attendance — and Dr. Biden has possibly been feuding with Harris since the election. After lighting the tree, Biden returned to the podium to give remarks on the theme his wife chose for the 2024 holidays: A Season of Peace and Light. During the speech, however, Biden gave us yet another reason to be worried about him: the major signs of aging he's been showing.