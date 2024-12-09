Did Suri Inherit Millions From Tom Cruise? Her Mom Katie Holmes Cracks The Truth Wide Open
Katie Holmes has officially had it with the endless gossip about her daughter, Suri Cruise, and ex-husband, Tom Cruise. In a move no one saw coming, the "Dawson's Creek" alum broke her silence on Instagram, calling out a Daily Mail story that claimed Suri inherited a trust fund from Tom when she turned 18 in April 2024. Holmes posted a screenshot of the article with the scathing takedown: "Completely false. Daily Mail, you can stop making stuff up. Enough." By the looks of it, her patience is wearing thin.
For context, the Daily Mail report claimed Suri's trust fund, purportedly set up as part of Holmes and Tom's 2012 divorce settlement, made her a millionaire overnight. According to their unnamed "source," the trust was designed to release some funds when she reached legal age. "It [the trust fund] is substantial," they told the outlet. "She was allowed to access it when she turned 18 in April. The rest of the money will become available to her once she enters her 30s. The trust fund was carefully constructed so that she does not get all the money at once and becomes overwhelmed." The outlet also claimed that Tom is footing the bill for Suri's $65,000-a-year Carnegie Mellon University tuition. But it seems that none of these insinuations hold water. Holmes didn't elaborate further, but her blunt denial says it all.
To begin with, Suri and Tom are essentially strangers, having had little to no relationship for years. To top it off, reports claim Suri has even dropped her father's last name entirely. The notion of a generous trust fund or dad-funded tuition, therefore, seems more like tabloid fantasy than reality.
In reality, Tom and Suri are estranged
Katie Holmes' post makes it crystal clear: Tom Cruise and Suri Cruise's relationship is non-existent — if it ever truly existed. And honestly, it was never about the money. When Holmes and Tom divorced, any connection between Tom and Suri essentially ended, too.
Insiders claim it was Tom who chose to cut ties."The truth is, for the last 11 years, Tom has chosen not to see Suri," a source told InTouch Weekly. Apparently, his devotion to Scientology took precedence over his role as a father. "Tom has proven over and over again that his No. 1 loyalty is to [his religion] and David Miscavige," Scientology expert Tony Ortega shared with the outlet. "[Through the years], it became more and more obvious Tom had completely cut Suri out of his life. And frankly, Suri may be better off for it." Unsurprisingly, Suri has distanced herself entirely from Tom, even adopting a different name: Suri Noelle. In a move reminiscent of Shiloh Jolie, she opted to use part of Holmes' name, first during a school play and later at her high school graduation — massive milestones where Tom was noticeably MIA (he was spotted at a Taylor Swift concert a day after the graduation — go figure).
"She is showing praise for her mother by using her middle name," an insider told Page Six. They also noted that Suri is focused on creating "her own identity," which checks out. At this point, it does seem like she's set on carving out her own path, far removed from the shadow of her famous — and very absent — father.