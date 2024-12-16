Red Flags In Kate Middleton And Queen Camilla's Relationship

It's long been thought that Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla have a pretty good relationship, but more than one insider has suggested that there's more to it than their public appearances may suggest. In fact, according to some in the know, Kate and Camilla have had some serious tension on occasion.

Speaking to Us Weekly in late November 2024, an insider claimed of the queen consort and the Princess of Wales, "They've always had a tense relationship." The source didn't go into much more detail than that but hinted at it having a lot to do with Camilla wanting to hold tight to her duties rather than delegate to her stepdaughter-in-law. It does bear mentioning that there was some chatter about tension between the in-laws in October 2021, with some wondering if Kate's close relationship with the late Queen Elizabeth II bothered Camilla. However, they moved past that pretty quickly, and a few months later, all signs pointed to Camilla and Kate's relationship being as strong as ever. What's more, even if Camilla was concerned about sharing duties she'd rather complete herself, Kate has made it clear that her kids are her first priority, so we doubt she'd want to take on more duties than necessary, anyway — and that's not even taking into account her decision to scale back on some duties in wake of her cancer diagnosis and treatment in early 2024.

Even so, there certainly have been other rumors of a rift between the two royals in the past. Case in point: the supposed drama between the two leading up to the coronation.